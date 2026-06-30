‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Indiana Jones’ & Soap Actor Passes at 82 — Tributes Pour In

A British actor known best for his appearances in a popular soap opera and both the “Harry Potter” and “Indiana Jones” franchises has passed away at the age of 82.

Michael Byrne’s most memorable roles were playing Gellert Grindelwald in 2010’s “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1,” Ernst Vogel in 1989’s “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” and Ted Page in the long-running British soap “Coronation Street.”

Byrne was born on November 7, 1943 in London, England. Per his obituary in The Guardian, he passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

His obituary described him as a “reliable, handsome and much-admired supporting actor” with “piercing blue eyes.” His cause of death was not specified.

As well as the above-mentioned credits, Byrne had an extensive filmography on both the big and small screens.

Michael Byrne Had Been Acting Since the 1960s

Michael Byrne had been acting since the early 1960s. His first on-screen credit came in the 1962 television movie “The Ghost Sonata.”

Movie-wise, his other notable credits included 1972’s “Henry VIII and His Six Wives,” 1974’s “Vampyres,” 1976’s “The Omen,” 1977’s “A Bridge Too Far,” 1978’s “Force 10 from Navarone,” 1995’s “Braveheart,” 1997’s “Tomorrow Never Dies,” 2000’s “Battlefield Earth,” 2002’s “The Sum of All Fears” and “Gangs of New York,” 2009’s “Blood: The Last Vampire,” 2013’s “Diana,” and 2015’s “Mortdecai.”

On television, other shows he appeared in included the comedy-horror mystery series “Tales of the Unexpected,” crime series “The Enigma Files,” buddy cop action series “The Professionals,” the miniseries “Ellis Island,” police procedural “The Bill,” swashbuckling period drama “Sharpe,” police procedural “Hamish Macbeth,” police procedural “Waking the Dead,” police procedural “Silent Witness,” medical drama “Casualty,” medical soap opera “Doctors,” and the whodunnit mystery series “Midsomer Murders.”

Byrne also played many stage roles for the Royal National Theatre in Great Britain.

As news of Byrne’s passing began to circulate, those familiar with his work paid tribute to him on social media.

Fans Hail the ‘Superb’ Michael Byrne

Tributes to Michael Byrne were particularly prominent on X.

One X user wrote, “RIP to the charming Michael Byrne who played Corrie’s (lovely, gay) Ted Page.”

Another one said, “The superb Michael Byrne has left us 💔.”

Someone else commented, “Sad to hear the announcement that actor Michael Byrne has passed away!”

A longer tribute by an X user read, “When I posted a Tweet about Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade, I mentioned the great supporting cast. Sadly, one of them has recently left us – Michael Byrne, who superbly played the evil henchman, Colonel Vogel.”

Finally, one individual noted, “Such a talented guy, RIP.”

Byrne is survived by Carole, from whom he was separated, but who cared for him towards the end of his life, as well as their daughters, Tara and Bryony, and three grandchildren, Tom, Chloe and Jasmine. He will be greatly missed.

We send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Michael Byrne at this upsetting time. May he rest in eternal peace.

Michael Byrne’s filmography and some personal info was courtesy of IMDb.