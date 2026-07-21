Is Lulu Spencer Digging Her Own Grave? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Sound Off

Lulu Spencer’s relationship with her daughter, Charlotte Cassadine, appears to be reaching a turning point on “General Hospital.” With Charlotte making it clear that she wants to live with her father, Valentin Cassadine, many fans are beginning to wonder whether the mother and daughter can find common ground before their relationship is damaged beyond repair.

After “GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson posed that very question to viewers, fans quickly weighed in with strong opinions about Lulu, Charlotte, and Valentin. Read on to see what “General Hospital” fans had to say.

Charlotte and Lulu Seem Headed for a Breaking Point

Since Charlotte’s father is officially a free man, no longer wanted by the WSB, Charlotte has made it clear that she wants to return to living with her dad, Valentin Cassadine.

As longtime “General Hospital” fans remember, Charlotte was raised solely by Valentin until it was discovered that Lulu Spencer was actually her biological mother, with the Cassadine family having stolen one of Lulu’s embryos in a classic soap storyline.

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Now, with Charlotte quickly approaching 18, Port Charles and “GH” fans alike can tell that Charlotte clearly favors Valentin. However, the only person who may not see it is Lulu Spencer herself. If Lulu can’t reach a compromise with her teenager soon, she may end up severing her relationship with her daughter for years to come.

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson appeared to see the writing on the wall when they took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to ask fans, “HOUSE OF PAIN: Is There A World Where Charlotte And Lulu Reach A Compromise?”

Many viewers weren’t optimistic.

One fan simply replied, “No.”

Another commented, “I doubt it.”

A third viewer wrote, “Lulu would have to make the first move.”

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As the storyline continues to unfold, many fans believe Charlotte and Lulu may already be headed toward a breaking point if neither is willing to compromise.

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Think Lulu Needs to Change

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Several “General Hospital” fans argued that Lulu’s own behavior is preventing her from repairing her relationship with Charlotte.

One fan wrote, “Probably, if Lulu could back off a little!”

Another commented, “Yeah. If Lulu grows up.”

One viewer added, “Not with ShrewLu. It’s always gotta be what she wants.”

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Another fan wrote, “Nope, they’re both head strong and Charlotte, a rebellious teenager, there’s no compromise there. Lulu will be ‘it’s my rules and you WILL obey’ and Charlotte will be gone in a heartbeat!”

One commenter summed up their opinion by joking, “Lulu may not be always right but she is never wrong.”

Many fans felt Lulu needed to take Charlotte’s feelings into consideration if she hoped to preserve their relationship.

Some Fans Believe Charlotte Belongs With Valentin

Other “General Hospital” fans felt the best solution would be for Charlotte to live with Valentin, pointing out that he has been the primary parent for most of her life.

One fan wrote, “They will never be close. That’s just reality. Lulu just needs to visit her where she’s living now.”

Another commented, “Charlotte has already said she won’t be happy unless she is with Valentin.”

One viewer simply wrote, “Hope she goes with her papa.”

Another fan added, “Charlotte has only known Valentin for most of her life so Lulu needs to consider Charlotte’s feelings.”

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One commenter declared, “I love the character Valentin on the… Team Valentin all the way.”

One fan also pointed to Charlotte’s troubled past as a reason Lulu should be careful not to push her too far, writing, “The conversation Charlotte had with Carly today is the reason I have said, Lulu should let Charlotte go live with Valentin because Charlotte hates Lulu and that’s dangerous, she hated Anna and look what she tried to do to her.”

As “GH” fans may remember, during her preteen years, Charlotte did not want her father dating his longtime friend and love interest, Anna Devane. At the time, she much preferred Valentin’s ex-wife and her former stepmother, Nina Reeves. As a result, Charlotte began stalking Anna and even broke into her home. Anna believed an intruder had entered the house and, fearing for her safety, shot Charlotte, leaving her hospitalized.

As the commenter suggested, Charlotte has proven she isn’t afraid to stoop low to get what she wants, fearing that Lulu could end up being Charlotte’s next victim if she pushes her daughter too far.

Another viewer offered a more blunt solution, writing, “Let Valentin deal with what he has created.”

Whether fans believe Lulu is pushing Charlotte too hard or think the teenager should be living with Valentin, one thing is clear: the mother-daughter relationship has reached a crossroads. As Charlotte inches closer to adulthood and continues to make her feelings known, “General Hospital” fans will be watching to see whether Lulu and her daughter can find common ground or whether the damage to their relationship has already been done.