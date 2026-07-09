Pot, Meet Kettle? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In on Sonny’s Hypocrisy Toward Valentin

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) may have found himself on the moral high ground during his latest confrontation with Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), but not every “General Hospital” fan is convinced he belongs there.

While some viewers agreed Sonny had every reason to remain angry over Valentin’s past sabotage of his bipolar medication, others argued the longtime mob boss was being hypocritical by criticizing Valentin given his own history. Read on to see why “General Hospital” fans are so divided.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Call Out Sonny’s Hypocrisy Toward Valentin

As loyal “GH” viewers witnessed, Sonny Corinthos just learned that his ex-wife, Carly Spencer, has begun a relationship with fugitive Valentin Cassadine. As the resident mobster of Port Charles, many fans were quick to point out what they saw as the hypocrisy of Sonny questioning Carly for allowing Valentin around their minor daughter, Donna Corinthos.

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson echoed that sentiment on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, asking viewers, “Sonny Corinthos…HYPOCRITE MUCH?”

Many fans agreed with the assessment, with one viewer admitting they called Sonny a hypocrite multiple times while watching the scene, writing, “Said that exact word at least 3 times during this segment.”

Others argued that while Sonny has every reason to be angry about Valentin’s past actions, he has no place criticizing Carly’s personal life. “Sonny has every right to be upset with Valentin for switching his medication with placebos. But he doesn’t have a right to choose who Carly is with. Sonny and Carly are divorced. They both need to live their own lives,” one fan wrote.

Several viewers also felt Valentin made a fair point during the confrontation. “As Valentin pointed out Sonny is not a paragon of virtue either. Lol. With that said I still love Sonny,” one commenter shared.

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Another fan suggested Sonny’s reaction had less to do with Donna and more to do with Carly moving on, writing, “He wants all his baby mommas to be yearning for him and no one else. Valentin is an equal challenger and Sonny can’t handle that.”

Still, not everyone blamed Sonny entirely. One viewer acknowledged his anger over the medication switch but added, “I get Sonny’s anger toward Valentin for messing with his meds but yeah he shouldn’t be judging Carly’s choices. But Carly sure knows how to pick men. Lol.”

Another fan summed up the debate more bluntly, writing, “Sonny has no right to say anything, like he’s safe to be around. Please.”

Some ‘GH’ Viewers Simply Loved Sonny and Valentin’s Banter

While many “General Hospital” fans focused on the moral debate, others were more interested in the entertaining back-and-forth between Sonny and Valentin.

“The banter between Sonny and Valentin were so funny and the looks Sonny kept giving to Valentin was also hilarious,” one viewer wrote.

Another couldn’t get enough of Valentin’s understated response, commenting, “That was good. Valentin shrugs. ‘Sorry.’ LOL.”

A third fan agreed, praising the chemistry between the longtime rivals by writing, “His battle with Valentin was extremely entertaining & funny.”

Even some viewers who defended Carly’s decision noted that she likely wasn’t overlooking Valentin’s past entirely. As one fan pointed out, “Carly told Valentin that they were going to have a long conversation about the med switching and I have no doubt that’s true.”

‘General Hospital’ Fans Also Revisited Valentin’s Medication Switch Storyline

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Of course, Sonny’s concerns about Valentin aren’t entirely without merit. Valentin previously worked with Ava Jerome to replace Sonny’s bipolar medication with placebos, putting both Sonny and those around him at risk.

Burton and Anderson reminded fans of that storyline by asking another question on social media: “PILLING THEM SOFTLY: Were You Surprised How Easily GH Swept Valentin’s Sabotage Of Sonny’s Meds Under The Rug?”

The responses were mixed. Some “General Hospital” fans felt Valentin never truly showed remorse for what he had done. “Valentin was nonchalant AF about being ‘sorry,’” one viewer wrote, while another added, “Not only that but the whole Pikeman thing as well. And his smirk when Sonny reveled the medication switch said it all, he has no regrets.”

Others were surprised the storyline had been referenced at all. “Im surprised the writers even remembered,” one commenter admitted.

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Not everyone thought the show mishandled the plot, however. “Not really. It was a long time ago and doesn’t have the impact now that it would have then,” one fan wrote.

Still, several viewers argued that the show’s handling of the medication switch only reinforced their criticism of Sonny’s current stance. One commenter pointed out that Sonny has repeatedly put his own children in danger over the years, writing, “YES!! It makes me crazy when people like Sonny wag their finger at somebody for something they do. His kids have been kidnapped, shot, firebombed… Valentin makes sacrifices for his daughter.”

Another fan echoed that sentiment, noting, “I forgot about it! The characters are so quickly forgiving or hold grudges forever on this show.”

Whether “GH” fans sided with Sonny or Valentin, one thing was clear: their latest showdown reignited plenty of debate over both men’s past actions, with viewers continuing to question whether either character has the moral high ground.