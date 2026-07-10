Broadway Talent Dominates This Year’s Emmy Nominees

Nominations have been announced for the 78th Emmy Awards, and a handful of Broadway stars are among the honorees. This annual awards ceremony recognizes the best in television, both on- and off-screen.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by “Law & Order” star Mariska Hargitay — who recently finished her Broadway debut run in “Every Brilliant Thing” at the Hudson Theatre.

The Emmys will be held September 14 and air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The broadcast will be available on NBC and stream on Peacock, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Read on to learn which Broadway stars received Emmy Awards nominations.

Broadway Talent in the Comedy Acting Categories

Beloved Broadway stars dominate the comedy acting Emmy Awards categories.

Starting with the lead acting category, Broadway veteran Martin Short is once again nominated for “Only Murders in the Building.” Broadway alum Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who debuted in “Topdog/Underdog,” earned his second Emmy nomination for Marvel’s Wonder Man. Nominated for his performance in “Rooster,” Steve Carell is also among the nominees in this category. He made his Broadway debut in 2024, starring in the title role of Chekhov’s play “Uncle Vanya.”

Three lead actress nominees have ties to Broadway: Ayo Edebiri, Elle Fanning and (Hacks). Edebiri (The Bear) made her stage debut in a revival of the play “Proof.” In 2023, Fanning (Margo’s Got Money Troubles) made her debut in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ “Appropriate.” Smart (Hacks) is also no stranger to Broadway, having an extensive theater career. She most recently returned to the stage last summer for a 12-week run of “Call Me Izzy.”

Colman Domingo earned a supporting actor nomination for his performance in Netflix’s “The Four Seasons.” Domingo is a Tony-nominated actor and playwright. Stephen Root, nominated for “Widow’s Bay,” started his career out on Broadway, making his debut in “Journey’s End” in 1980. Michael Urie (“Shrinking”) is another beloved Broadway name. He most recently appeared in “Oh, Mary!”

In the supporting actress category, Megan Stalter (Hacks) recently made her Broadway debut in “Oh, Mary!”

Broadway alums Hamish Linklater (Widow’s Bay) and Christopher McDonald (Hacks) earned comedy guest actor nominations.

Broadway Stars Nominated in Drama Acting Emmy Categories

The Emmy drama acting categories also features several Broadway alums going head-to-head.

Mark Ruffalo (Task) and Rufus Sewell earned nominations in the lead actor category, while Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age) and Keri Russell (The Diplomat) earned a nomination in the lead actress category.

Patrick Ball (The Pitt), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) and Tom Pelphrey (Task) are among the supporting actor nominees with Broadway history. Supporting actress nominee Allison Janney (The Diplomat) has a long Broadway history that will continue this fall when she appears in “Other Desert Cities.”

Guest actor nominee Bradley Whitford (The Diplomat) is also making a return to Broadway this fall, starring in “A Few Good Men.” In that same category, Jeff Hiller (Pluribus) and Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses) also have Broadway ties, with Pryce being a two-time Tony winner.

Guest actress nominee Shailene Woodley (Paradise) made her Broadway debut in the play “Cult of Love” in December 2024.

Broadway Stars who Received Limited Acting Nominations

Every nominee in the lead actress category has a Broadway background, which includes Claire Danes (The Beast in Me), Sally Field (Remarkably Bright Creatures), Carey Mulligan (Beef), Sarah Pidgeon (Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette) and Sarah Snook (All Her Fault).

Before his beloved performance in “Stranger Things,” supporting actor nominee David Harbour (DTF St. Louis) started on Broadway. He starred in productions like “The Rainmaker,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and the 2012 revival of “Glengarry Glen Ross.”

Of all of this year’s Emmy nominees, Laurie Metcalf is arguably the one with the most Broadway history. Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for “Monster: The Ed Gein Story,” Metcalf is a three-time Tony award winner. Most recently, she took home the award for her performance in Arthur Miller’s “The Death of a Salesman.”

Reality/Short Form/Variety Nominees

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program features two nominees with Broadway backgrounds: Alan Cumming (The Traitors) and (Love Island USA). Cumming is a Tony-award winner, taking home the award for his defining portrayal of the Emcee in Sam Mendes’ 1998 revival of “Cabaret.” Madix made her Broadway debut in 2024 as Roxie Hart in “Chicago.”

Outstanding Performer In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series nominee Randy Rainbow has hosted and performed in a number of theatrical concerts and benefits for the Broadway, including events for the Tony Awards.

Lastly, the 78th Annual Tony Awards received two nominations at the Emmys: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special.