‘The McBee Dynasty’ Star Says Steven McBee Jr. Threatened to Quit Over Allie Eklund’s Pay

Kacie Adkison is sharing new details about Allie Eklund’s season 3 salary negotiations and claims Steven McBee Jr. was willing to quit “The McBee Dynasty” if his then-girlfriend did not get the pay she wanted.

The Bravo star spoke out in the comments of a July 7 Instagram post from the “All About TRH Podcast,” which had shared alleged leaked texts about Eklund’s contract negotiations.

Although Adkison said she did not know how much Eklund ultimately made, she claimed Steven fought to get her contract finalized before Eklund traveled to Kansas City to film.

“Interesting. I have no idea how much she was making, but I do remember she wouldn’t fly out to Kansas City to visit him/film until her contract was signed,” Adkison wrote. “Steven and her manager had to fight for her to get paid whatever she (or her manager) was asking for.”

She then made her biggest claim.

“Steven was threatening to quit the show if they did not meet that number for her,” Adkison continued. “All of this was before they had even had their first kiss.”

Kacie Adkison Denies Being ‘Jealous’ of Allie Eklund’s Salary

Adkison’s comments came after fans began debating whether other women on “The McBee Dynasty” were upset that Eklund allegedly negotiated a higher salary.

One Instagram user claimed Eklund was “essentially agreeing with every comment calling you girls dumb for not getting more [money].”

Adkison said she did not understand why she had been pulled into the controversy.

“I also saw comments calling us bitter and jealous about our pay but I haven’t said a single word so I have absolutely no idea why I am being dragged into it,” she replied.

Adkison then acknowledged that Eklund and her team apparently succeeded in negotiating the deal they wanted.

“Good for her for having a man fight so hard to get her paid and contract signed after they had only went on one date prior,” she added.

Another fan questioned why Adkison appeared to be blaming Eklund when the leaked messages suggested Steven and his family wanted her on the show.

“The text between Kristi and Steven show that they wanted her on the show,” the commenter wrote. “You’re saying Kristi was going to cut her own pay for a girl she hadn’t even met???? They said the show would be 100X better with her on it…. But they never kissed or met any of y’all yet? That makes no sense.”

Adkison denied putting the situation on Eklund.

Steven McBee Jr. Allegedly Fought to Get Allie Eklund Paid

Adkison said her only issue was being dragged into negative comments about the cast’s salaries when she had not discussed the leaked texts.

“Steven and her manager both fought FOR HER to get paid whatever she ended up making,” she explained.

Adkison said she saw the alleged messages for the first time after they were posted publicly and did not initially respond.

“My issue is that negative comments have been being liked about me being bitter and jealous I didn’t fight for more money when 1. I didn’t release those text messages and saw them for the first time yesterday when they were posted and 2. read them and continued on with my day and didn’t say a single word because that’s done and over with,” she wrote.

She continued, “I’m confused on why comments are being liked about me when I have stayed completely out of all the drama going on.”

Adkison again claimed Steven was prepared to leave the show over Eklund’s contract.

“I also said good for her for getting a man she barely knew to fight for her,” she added. “He quite literally was going to quit the show if she didn’t make what was requested.”

Allie Eklund Previously Responded to ‘Paid Actress’ Claims

The salary controversy followed comments from Kristi McBee, who accused her son’s former girlfriend of playing the family.

“We all got played by her. Doesn’t everyone see how she knew to act the complete opposite of Calah,” Kristi wrote on TikTok. “She knew to play me like I was her best friend. We all thought this was real. We didn’t know we literally had a paid actress on the show. She was telling me she wanted to marry him right away. Wow…”

Eklund responded by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of herself filming a confessional for “The McBee Dynasty.”

“Wait, you guys aren’t getting paid for the (expletive),” she wrote over the video.

She then shared supportive comments from fans, including one thanking her for “showing women how to stand up for themselves and not step aside for a man.”