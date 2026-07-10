‘Obsession’ Lands Peacock Streaming Release Date

“Obsession” is heading to another streaming service, and fans are obsessing over it. Writer-director Curry Barker’s breakout horror movie has won over audiences worldwide, and its popularity continues to grow months after its release.

Peacock revealed that it will start streaming the hit horror movie on July 17. While it became available on PVOD platforms on June 30, Peacock subscribers will soon be able to watch it at no additional cost.

The movie’s streaming date was previously delayed in the wake of its unprecedented success in theaters. Made on a $750,000 budget, the indie horror film grossed over $400 million at the box office, making it the most profitable movie ever made on a budget under $1 million.

“Obsession” sees the lonely Bear, played by Michael Johnston, struggling to tell his friend Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette, that he has a crush on her. He makes a wish on the “One Wish Willow,” asking that Nikki love him more than anyone in the world. While his wish comes true, Bear gets more than he wanted when Nikki starts acting possessive, violent, and flat-out terrifying.

Fans Can’t Wait to Stream “Obsession” on Peacock

Getty The cast of “Obsession.”

With “Obsession” arriving on Peacock in just a week, fans took to social media to celebrate. Meanwhile, audiences who haven’t seen it yet have expressed their interest in streaming the acclaimed horror movie:

“You must and should watch it!!!😍🥳⭐️🥵🤩🔥,” one fan wrote on X.

“I don’t even know the full plot yet but the lead actress alone is already making a strong case for me to finally download Peacock. The vibe looks insanely dark and cozy. 🍿,” one X user posted.

Can’t wait to watch this one on Peacock! 🔥 July 17 can’t come soon enough,” another fan commented.

“That prosthetic work alone is worth a watch, the smile-with-the-scar combo hits different 😱,” one fan wrote.

“I will be rewatching for the 100th time,” one fan stated on Instagram.

“I love this movie so so so so so so much!!!!” another fan posted.

The Horror Hit Continues To Wow Audiences This Summer

Getty (L-R) Cooper Tomlinson, Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Megan Lawless and Curry Barker of “Obsession” pose in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro during the Toronto International Film Festival at InterContinental Toronto Centre on September 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

After “Obsession” premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, Focus Features bought the film for $14 million, according to Variety. This massive purchase paid off in the end, as it has since become Focus Features’ highest-grossing movie.

The movie succeeded thanks largely to its strong word of mouth. It achieved a 94% rating from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics and audiences have specifically praised Barker’s direction and Navarrette’s performance as Nikki.

The film has also received plenty of awards buzz. More recently, Barker and Navarrette won Best Horror and Best Actress at the 2026 . In addition, Variety reported that Focus Features will launch an Oscars campaign.

Fans of “Obsession” will soon get to see Barker’s next horror film, “Anything But Ghosts,” which is currently in post-production. In the meantime, Peacock subscribers who missed it in theaters will soon get to see the indie horror film that has become one of the year’s biggest blockbusters.