10 Horror Movies to Watch If You Like Curry Barker’s ‘Obsession’

“Obsession” broke the box office, quite literally, with a monstrous $370 million haul. The film sparked a flurry of think pieces and online chatter, and that won’t slow down anytime soon. With Curry Barker’s feature film hitting streaming on June 30, the conversation is bound to heat up again.

The first key component of the film that has resonated with moviegoers lies with its retooling of the monkey’s paw legend, dating back to 1902 with a short story by English author WW Jacobs. The first film adaptation arrived in 1915, and through the decades, countless filmmakers have put their spin on the classic macabre tale.

The second key component explores the “crazy” or “psycho” girlfriend trope that’s permeated much of cinematic culture. Examples include “Single White Female,” “Swimfan,” “Obsessed,” “Gone Girl” and “Play Misty for Me.” In “Obsession,” a lonely young man named Bear (Michael Johnston) uses the One Wish Willow to wish that his crush, Nikki (Inde Navarrette), loved him and only him. Under a trance, Nikki becomes the “psycho” girlfriend, obsessing over every part of Bear’s life.

Now, if you’ve seen “Obsession,” you’re likely itching for more horror movies with a similar style or feel. Well, we’ve got you covered with a list of 10 horror movies about obsession and where to stream them.

What Keeps You Alive

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Colin Minihan’s 2018 horror/thriller “What Keeps You Alive” follows Jackie (Hannah Emily Anderson) and her girlfriend Jules (Brittany Allen) when they head to Jackie’s family cabin. It’s your classic cabin in the woods story, but the horror doesn’t come from some unseen killer or force wandering around the forest. The call comes from inside the house. Minihan lures you in with a tried-and-true genre premise, and you stay for a psychotic breakdown.

“What Keeps You Alive” is streaming on AMC+ and available on all VOD platforms.

Crazy Old Lady

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Carmen Maura plays the elderly Alicia in Martín Mauregui’s criminally underappreciated “Crazy Old Lady” (aka “Vieja Loca”). When Alicia’s daughter Laura (Agustina Liendo) gets stuck in a rainstorm, Laura asks her ex-husband Pedro (Daniel Hendler) to check up on her senile mother. What should have been a heartfelt gesture turns into a nightmare after Alicia believes Pedro to be someone from her past.

“Crazy Old Lady” is streaming on Shudder.

Be My Valentine

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Writer/director Stefanie Davis uses Valentine’s Day as a clothes hanger for her story of obsession. In “Be My Valentine,” Gina (Samantha Dalesio) falls head over heels for Zach (Mitchell Patrick Greene). The only thing is: they’ve never met. Gina stalks and films his entire life, eventually showing up at his house. Davis unfolds a dark descent into madness, as Gina’s actions grow increasingly murderous. From Dalesio’s unsettling performance to Greene’s puppy-dog eyes, the film hits the sweet spot between horror and humor.

“Be My Valentine” is streaming on FoundTV.

I Blame Society

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Director Gillian Wallace Horvat, who co-wrote the script with Chase Williamson, also stars as a fictionalized version of herself. After her manager drops her and a meeting with two film bros goes awry, Gillian sets out to make her own movie. She returns to a joke a friend said to her years ago, ribbing that she’d make a good serial killer. She begins by robbing a local store as a way to get a taste of the thrill of recklessness. But Gillian quickly takes it up a notch. She stalks random people on the street, breaks into their home and kills them while they sleep. “I Blame Society” captures the feminist movement and the dissolution of the patriarchy, all wrapped up in a bloody murder spree.

“I Blame Society” is streaming on Tubi.

MadS

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David Moreau goes for broke with his 2024 film, “MadS,” an ambitious one-shot film through city streets. After a teenager picks up a stranded woman, a virus takes hold and spreads from person to person. It’s a surrealist nightmare that doesn’t let up until the credits. The camera glides around the characters in a mind-blowingly seamless way that truly impresses. The writer/director focuses the story around vibes and a visual aesthetic, rather than characters, and it just works.

“MadS” is streaming on Shudder.

Sweetness

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With “Sweetness,” writer/director Emma Higgins explores a parasocial relationship between an obsessed pop fan and her favorite singer. Rylee (Kate Hallett) adores the band Floorplan, particularly lead singer Payton (Herman Tømmeraas). Following an arena show, Rylee and Payton cross paths on the street. Rylee soon realizes that Payton is a drug addict and makes it her mission to fix him. What transpires over 90 minutes is so unexpected, you won’t see it coming.

“Sweetness” is available on all VOD platforms.

The Stylist

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Jill Gevargizian’s “The Stylist” tells the story of Claire (Najarra Townsend), an incredibly talented hair stylist. But she tends to let her passion for hair turn into an obsession. When she does Olivia’s (Brea Grant) look for her upcoming nuptials, Claire fixates on the beautiful bride-to-be. Olivia becomes clearly uncomfortable, but Claire has already locked in. Claire’s obsession grows into murder, and soon nothing will stop her from fulfilling her sickest desires.

“The Stylist” is streaming on Tubi.

Hag

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A Tubi Original, Sam Wineman’s “Hag” proves that the free streaming service can really deliver a suckerpunch. Rowan (Ryan de Villiers) runs into an old high school friend, Mag (Jane de Wet), when she places an order at his coffee shop. It’s certainly a surprising encounter, but Rowan thinks nothing of it. But Mag starts to weasel her way into his life and eventually convinces him to let her be a subletter. “Hag” is cut from the same cloth as 2011’s “The Roommate,” but it has many surprises of its very own.

“Hag” is streaming on Tubi.

Inside

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Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury’s “Inside” is not for the faint of heart. Arriving during the French Extremity film era (mid-2000s), “Inside” tells the story of a deranged intruder who breaks into a young pregnant woman’s home. She proceeds to mentally and physically torture her for 85 minutes. If you’re looking for a film to wreck your senses, this will do the trick.

“Inside” is streaming on Prime with a Moviesphere add-on.

It’s What’s Inside

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Greg Jardin’s “It’s What’s Inside” might appear to be an outlier on this list. However, once you dig into the meat of the story, you’ll understand its inclusion. A group of friends reunites at the lavish estate of a dear friend, who is getting married. It’s his last hurrah before tying the knot. When Forbes (David Thompson) shows up with one of his inventions, the party really gets started. His body-swapping machine leads to shocking revelations about desire and what’s going on behind the curtain. Once the third act hits, it all becomes clear.

“It’s What’s Inside” is streaming on Netflix.