Jennifer Nettles Confirms Taylor Swift’s Wedding Guests Were Kept in the Dark: ‘No One Knew Anything’

Now that the dust has settled, guests at the lavish wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been sharing details of what went down that magical night in Madison Square Garden.

The latest to spill the tea is country singer and actress Jennifer Nettles, former lead singer with Sugarland.

Jennifer Nettles Found It ‘Super Special’ To Be Part of the Big Day

Nettles was one of the elite thousand people who received invitations to the wedding.

According to Nettles, she was excited to be in attendance when Swift and Kelce exchanged their vows, which reportedly took the two 20 minutes apiece.

“To be a part of even a small part of their story for me was super special because, obviously, these are two people who are at the absolute top of their industry, the top of their game, the top of their craft, the top of their artistry,” Nettles told People.

“It’s such an important time in their lives,” she added. “To be able to witness that very special moment, it’s beautiful.”

She Confirmed That ‘No One Knew Anything’ About the Wedding

Various wedding attendees have discussed the top-secret nature of the wedding, and Nettles confirmed that guests were told next to nothing ahead of the big day.

“It all surprised me, because of course, no one knew anything,” she said.

“I guess people had — there were leaks here and there where people were guessing, but no one knew for sure where we were going until much closer to the time,” Nettles added.

She’s ‘Proud’ to Have Been Part of Such a Special Day

For Nettles, being just one small part of such a special event was an experience she’ll always treasure.

“I’m so proud to have been even a little part of her story,” Nettles added.

“Obviously, throughout her history, she and I have worked together before, and I have such an admiration for her and what she has done,” she continued.

Nettles also praised Swift for her artistry, and the status that she’s achieved within the music industry.

“As a songwriter, you can’t touch her,” Nettles declared. “She’s the biggest artist of all time, really of our generation.”

She’s Thrilled That Swift Finally Found Her True Love

It’s fair to say that Taylor Swift’s dating history has been well documented — often by Swift herself, in various songs that are rumored to allude to various breakups with famous men (there’s a solid case to be made that her scathing “Dear John” refers to her tryst with John Mayer).

That said, Nettles admitted that she’s so happy that Swift finally found her person.

“Taylor is such a lovely human being, and I want her to find love just like everybody else,” she said in an earlier interview with People. “I am invested in that for her.”

Jennifer Nettles Was in Good Company

As one of just 1,000 guests invited to the wedding, Nettles found herself in rarified air.

In fact, the guest list was a who’s who of stars from the worlds of music, Hollywood and sports, including the likes of Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Hugh Grant, Tom Brady and many more.