Taylor Swift Wedding Guests Share New Details From the Magical MSG Celebration

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden unfolded like a highly choreographed tour stop. Only this time, the set list was written around a private exchange of vows rather than chart-topping hits.

The couple has remained mostly silent in public about the ceremony and reception. Yet new accounts from NBC News, People, and a growing number of celebrity guests are offering a closer look. They show how the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end turned one of the world’s most famous arenas into what one attendee described as intimate, emotional and unexpectedly funny.

Adam Sandler at the Altar

One of the night’s most notable revelations is who presided over the ceremony. Swift’s longtime publicist, Tree Paine, confirmed that actor and comedian Adam Sandler served as officiant.

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Sandler and Kelce have been friends for years, and Kelce appeared in “Happy Gilmore 2” in 2025. Their connection framed the choice as less a stunt than a reflection of the couple’s personal circle. An indication that the ceremony, despite its scale, leaned on relationships forged outside the tabloid spotlight.

Instead of having a traditional wedding party, Swift and Kelce chose to keep the formal roles within their families. NBC News and People reported that Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, served as her man of honor. While Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, was his best man.

A Tunnel of Memories

Madison Square Garden, renowned for its championship banners and sold-out tours, was transformed for the evening. According to NBC News, guests entered through a tunnel adorned with photos. These photos showcased Swift and Kelce’s lives, from childhood and throughout their relationship.

Only after walking that visual timeline did attendees emerge into what guests described as the couple’s “Secret Garden.”

The ceremony itself stretched well beyond the quick exchanges common in many celebrity weddings. People reported that Swift and Kelce read vows from gold books, with each speech lasting about 20 minutes. NBC News reported that Swift incorporated a bit of singing into her vows. Blending the craft that made her globally famous with words reserved for a roomful of family and friends.

An unnamed guest told NBC News that Travis Kelce, rather than Taylor Swift, seemed more emotional during the ceremony. The guest remarked, “You would expect the bride to be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis who was more moved.”

Those details of long, written vows, a sung passage, and a groom who cried more than the bride add up to a picture of a ceremony that favored vulnerability over brevity.

Music Legends on the Reception Stage

After the ceremony, the focus moved from the newlyweds’ voices to some of music’s most recognizable ones.

According to People, Swift’s mother welcomed guests into the reception space before Paul McCartney took the stage. He performed “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” a song he reportedly has not performed publicly in decades. The choice was both historically loaded and thematically on point. It was an early Beatles hit about young love, revived in honor of a modern power couple.

Stevie Nicks also performed during the celebration, a detail later confirmed on “Good Morning America” by Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos. Nicks’ presence linked Swift’s wedding night to a longer lineage of rock storytelling and female singer-songwriters. She has frequently cited them as inspirations.

Swift herself did not perform during the reception, NBC News reported. Instead, she and Kelce shared a musical moment earlier in the festivities. According to that report, the couple sang one of their favorite rock songs together during the rehearsal dinner the night before.

For a performer whose career revolves around the stage, choosing not to use a microphone at her own reception indicated a clear distinction between public performance and private joy.

Couture, Cartier, and a “T&T” Keepsake

The fashion and design elements of the evening, outlined in reports from NBC News and People, stayed in keeping with Swift’s reputation for detail-driven aesthetics.

Both Swift and Kelce wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture designed by Jonathan Anderson, paired with custom Christian Louboutin shoes. Swift completed her bridal look with Cartier jewelry. Layering French couture and heritage luxury labels in a way consistent with her recent red carpet appearances.

Guests did not leave with generic favors. They received embroidered “T&T” handkerchiefs, featuring the couple’s shared initials. The same monogram appeared on a “Just Married” marquee outside Madison Square Garden.

According to Instagram posts shared by attendees, the handkerchiefs also included a lyric from Swift’s 2014 hit “Blank Space.” The choice folded Swift’s own catalog into the physical fabric of the evening. Echoing the way she has repurposed her past work throughout her recent tour and re-recordings.

Guests Say Big Wedding Felt Small

In the days after the wedding, celebrity attendees have begun posting impressions online. Offering some of the most personal accounts of how the night felt from inside the guest list.

Director Joseph Kahn, who has collaborated with Swift and attended the wedding alongside Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, wrote on Instagram that the wedding “was so much funnier and emotional than expected, and as big as it was, it also felt very intimate.” He added a wish for “endless happiness” for Swift, Kelce and their family.

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini called it “the most beautiful wedding” in a post on X. Ballerini said she was “still crying and dancing,” emphasizing both the emotional weight and celebratory energy of the event.

Several attendees, including Fergie, Wayne Gretzky, and Selena Gomez, shared snippets of their wedding attire and expressed their excitement about being there. Other celebrity guests included Jessica Chastain, the Chicks, Karlie Kloss, Camila Cabello, Hugh Grant, and Ed Sheeran. Additionally, Jason Sudeikis, Ethan Hawke, Benson Boone, Dakota Johnson, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Lena Dunham, and the Haim sisters were also present.

A Private Couple, A Public Arena

For two figures who routinely command national attention in separate arenas, Swift on stage and Kelce on the field, the choice of Madison Square Garden for a wedding venue was both bold and unexpected.

What the emerging details make clear is how much effort went into pulling intimacy out of that scale. Included was a photo-lined tunnel that turned a cavernous backstage corridor into a biographical scrapbook, ending in a “Secret Garden.” A ceremony centered on 20-minute vows read from gold books, with Swift reportedly singing and Kelce visibly emotional. Immediate family took on the central roles typically assigned to bridesmaids and groomsmen. The reception soundtrack was anchored not by the bride’s performances, but by McCartney and Nicks. These artists’ legacies predate Swift’s, acknowledging an intergenerational musical lineage.

Even the favors, which were monogrammed handkerchiefs featuring “T&T” and a lyric from “Blank Space,” highlighted a dynamic. Swift’s public persona intertwined with the couple’s shared identity. For fans who have followed Swift’s evolving commentary on love through albums and tours, the wedding details land in a wider cultural conversation. They show what contemporary celebrity unions look like, how they borrow from tradition, how they resist it, and how they navigate a public eager for access to private moments.

What We Still Do Not Know

Despite the wave of guest posts and outlet reports, key elements of the night remain known only to those present. Swift and Kelce have not released their vows, authorized official video, or provided a comprehensive account of the event.

The timeline of the evening beyond the broad strokes, the precise order of performances, the full menu, and the speeches beyond the vows has not been detailed in public reporting. The couple has also not commented directly on the decision to marry at Madison Square Garden or on how they balanced security, privacy, and the practicalities of converting an arena into a wedding venue. What has emerged instead is a mosaic. These are verified details about who officiated, who stood beside them, how guests entered, which songs were performed, and what they carried home.