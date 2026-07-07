Where to Watch Horror Hit ‘Obsession’ in US & UK

The obsession with “Obsession” continues, and fans couldn’t be happier. “Obsession,” the horror movie of the year thus far, directed by the twenty-six-year-old YouTuber Curry Barker, has struck a major chord within the horror world. Not only has the film received rave reviews from critics and fans alike, but its young director, fresh actors, and low budget of only $750,000 have only added to the legendary run. It took the theater by storm, but if you happened to miss it, never fear; it’s coming to a couch near you.

“Obsession” follows Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette (previously seen in “Superman and Lois”), and Bear, played by Michael Johnston (previously seen in “Teen Wolf”). The two work at their local music store along with their friends Sarah, played by Megan Lawless, and Ian, played by Cooper Tomlinson.

Bear, a lonely and somewhat awkward guy, has a crush on Nikki and struggles to tell her. When he learns that she lost her favorite crystal necklace, he visits an occult shop looking to replace it, but finds a trinket called the “One-Wish Willow” instead. In a rash moment, Bear wishes that Nikki would “love him more than anyone in the world,” and the movie rapidly spirals into a much darker and terrifying universe. Bear’s dream life becomes reality … or so he thinks. He and Nikki begin dating, and everything is perfect, until it isn’t. As time goes on, Nikki acts suspiciously and becomes increasingly erratic, violent, and disturbed. Bear, while witnessing a nightmare unfold, is forced to consider that his “silly fake wish” maybe wasn’t so silly or fake.

Where to Watch ‘Obsession’ at Home

Getty “Obsession” director Curry Barker.

Dim the lights, snatch your favorite blanket, and get ready for some jump scares! “Obsession” is now available in the UK. It can now be rented on Amazon UK for £13.99 and Apple TV for £15.99, but prices will hopefully decline a bit after the film ceases its run in theaters.

“Obsession” is also available to rent in the US on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV for $19.99.

‘Obsession’ Asks Audiences to Reflect on How They View Love

Getty Curry Barker with Inde Navarrette & Michael Johnston.

There are a multitude of reasons why “Obsession” has done so well, but one is evident in Instagram reels and Reddit threads. It sparks conversation. It sparks reflection. In an interview with PHANTASMAG, Barker stated that, “when you always have that brain turned on, what you’re really doing is you’re studying the human condition. You’re studying psychology. I think making someone really uncomfortable and making someone laugh are almost exactly the same, and that’s what I’m trying to do in my horror: make you really uncomfortable.”

Barker succeeded in his mission. “Obsession” not only elicits uncomfortable feelings, but also allows the audience to study psychology. It is a haunting portrayal of how different people act in tense, confusing, and scary situations. It points out how dangerous hidden intentions and selfish desires can be to the people around you. Especially the people you claim to love. Each character can be studied, and each has something to offer the audience. “Obsession” is truly a “food for thought” movie at its finest.