5 Crazy Action Movies to Watch if You Liked ‘The Furious’

2026 has been a weak year for action movies, but there has been one potential all-timer released. Kenji Tanigaki’s Hong Kong action-thriller “The Furious” is one of the most acclaimed films of the year.

Though there aren’t any A-list American actors in the cast, people who have watched the film have been blown away by the kinetic and over-the-top action. With “The Furious” finally making its way to streaming, the film is going to find a bigger audience. And those who watch are likely going to be begging for more action films. Fortunately, we’ve got a list of the films you need to watch if you were a fan of “The Furious.”

‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’

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American action films don’t capture hand-to-hand combat the same way that many films that come out of Asia or Hong Kong have. That was until the “John Wick” franchise came into existence. While the films are more known for their gunplay, or “Gun-Fu,” “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” is the one film in the franchise that really embraces martial arts.

Plus, “The Furious” star Yayan Ruhian has an epic fight with Keanu Reeves during the third act. Out of the “John Wick” movies, this is the one that is most similar to the vibe of “The Furious.” All of the “John Wick” movies, including “Chapter 3,” are currently streaming on HBO Max.

‘Police Story’

If it weren’t for Jackie Chan, Hong Kong cinema wouldn’t be as internationally popular as it is. Arguably his crowning achievement was the first “Police Story” movie, which he stars in and directed. The film isn’t overly similar to “The Furious,” but what it does have in common is some of the most impressive choreography ever filmed.

There is a chase sequence early on in “Police Story” that is reminiscent of the chase sequence early in “The Furious.” “Police Story” is an older movie, having come out in 1985, but it’s able to have that ’80s action movie charm, alongside some of the most impressive action sequences you’ll ever see. “Police Story” is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

‘Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In’

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Prior to “The Furious,” director Kenji Tanigaki was mostly known for his work in stunts and as an action director. One of the projects he was the action director for was a film called “Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In.” It is about a walled city in Hong Kong that has no law and is run by various gang leaders. An immigrant named Chan Lok-kwan moves into the walled city and befriends a local gang leader named Cyclone.

Things go wrong when the street gangs go to war, and the film features some truly mind-blowing action. It almost feels like a live-action anime with how silly some of the action gets, but all of the choreography is as high-level as you’d expect from a Tanigaki film. “Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In” actually has a better developed and more emotionally satisfying story than “The Furious,” so while the action might not come as often, it’s a very good film overall. The film is streaming on Hi-YAH!, which offers free trials and is only $3.99 a month after.

‘The Night Comes For Us’

Former judo champion Joe Taslim plays Navin in “The Furious,” who is one of the main characters. He has been widely praised for his incredible fighting in “The Furious,” but he may be even more impressive in the Indonesian action film “The Night Comes For Us.”

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, who started to make a name for himself in Hollywood by directing “Nobody 2” and “The Beekeeper 2,” “The Night Comes For Us” is about a triad enforcer named Iko (Taslim), who decides to leave the life of crime behind after he’s tasked with killing a young girl. The film is almost non-stop action and has some of the best one-on-one fights you’ll ever see. Also, the fight between Julie Estelle, Dian Sastrowardoyo and Hannah Al Rashid might be the best fight between women ever filmed.

If you liked watching Taslim fight in “The Furious,” then “The Night Comes For Us” is perfect for your next watch. It is currently available to stream on Netflix.

‘The Raid’ & ‘The Raid 2’

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What else is there to say about “The Raid?” The Indonesian martial arts thriller helped bring the martial art of pencak silat into the mainstream. The film gained so much popularity that it became a huge international success. It even led to several cast members getting cameos in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

“The Raid” has a simple premise: a police tactical squad raids a building run by a drug lord. What makes the film special is the brutal fight choreography. Yayan Ruhian and Joe Taslim are two of the key players in the first film, and they both appear in “The Furious.” In fact, “The Raid” features their first on-screen fight, so they finally got a rematch in “The Furious.”

“The Raid 2” is more of a crime epic that is nearly 2.5 hours of some of the most intense action sequences you’ll ever see. “The Furious” was clearly very inspired by “The Raid” films, which is evidenced by the fact that Tanigaki cast Taslim and Ruhian. “The Raid” is available to stream on Hulu, while “The Raid 2” can be streamed through Sony Pictures Core.