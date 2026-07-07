Matt Damon Robin Williams’ Improvised Line in ‘Good Will Hunting’

Fans remember actor and comedian Robin Williams as an improv genius. Nearly 30 years after “Good Will Hunting” premiered, Matt Damon recalls how Williams improvised a beloved line at the end of the Oscar-winning drama.

During a July 7 appearance on “Good Hang with Amy Poehler,” Damon discussed making the movie when he was 26. “The Odyssey” star recalled how Williams improvised his final line in “Good Will Hunting.” This moment convinced Damon that they captured movie magic.

Matt Damon became a Hollywood star in 1997 with “Good Will Hunting,” which he co-wrote with Ben Affleck. In the movie, Damon played Will, a self-taught mathematics genius who attends therapy with Dr. Sean Maguire, portrayed by Williams.

Williams Did Multiple Takes Before Nailing the Film’s Ending

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“Good Will Hunting” was meant to end with Sean reading a letter from Will. However, Damon revealed that Williams’ last line in the movie wasn’t in the script. Instead, director Gus Van Sant kept filming as Williams came out, read the letter, and went back inside.

This went on for a few takes until Williams began making up lines on the spot. Damon said it was around the ninth take that Williams cursed out Damon’s character, saying, “he stole my line.” This line is a callback to when Sean told Will that he gave up his World Series ticket to “see about a girl” who would become his wife.

Damon said he grabbed Van Sant after hearing Williams deliver the improvised line. He also described the moment as “like when a piece of dialogue falls from heaven.” Damon then told Affleck about the line, with the latter agreeing it was perfect. Though Williams did a few more takes, the line was used in the film. The rest was history.

Damon Recalls Williams as a Kind, Hard Worker

Getty Matt Damon, Robin Williams, and Ben Affleck. (Photo by HAL GARB / AFP) (Photo by HAL GARB/AFP via Getty Images)

Damon described Williams as someone “overflowing with generosity.” He also said Williams was very “prepared” and took their script “seriously.” As a result, Williams worked tirelessly to perfect his performance in “Good Will Hunting.”

Damon recalled how Williams would do a “lot of takes,” as he was never completely satisfied with his work. In fact, He said that the movie went over budget because of how many takes Williams did. Even after long days of shooting, Williams would go home and continue talking about the movie over the phone.

Damon assumed that Williams kept doing takes because of his background in comedy, feeling that there was “always something more” he could do in a scene. Hearing the story, Poehler said that she loves how an improviser like Williams could come up with “jewels” and still go back for more.

Williams’ dedication and hard work paid off in the end, as it culminated in the film’s memorable conclusion. Damon made it clear that he still loves the movie’s improvised final line.

“Good Will Hunting” ultimately remains a defining movie in Damon and Williams’ careers. Both actors were praised for their performances, with Williams receiving an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. At the same time, Damon and Affleck won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.