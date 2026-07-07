‘Team Avatar’ Is Back: Adult Aang Returns This July in New Animated Feature Film

The wait to return to the Four Nations just got significantly shorter. Paramount Plus officially released the highly anticipated trailer for “Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender” today, confirming a surprise global streaming release date of Saturday, July 25, 2026.

The animated feature film, originally slated for an October theatrical debut before shifting to a direct-to-streaming strategy, has been bumped forward on the summer release schedule following a highly publicized online leak of the final cut back in April.

Produced by the newly formed “Avatar Studios,” the project serves as the first major continuation of the classic Nickelodeon series. The original narrative picks up years after the initial show ended, following an adult “Team Avatar” as they face fresh threats to the hard-won peace they fought to establish.

What Is the Core Plot of the New Feature Film?

The script brings the core ensemble back together to confront a crisis that directly threatens what remains of the Air Nomads. According to the official logline provided by Paramount Plus publicity networks, the plot centers on Aang discovering an ancient power capable of saving his entire culture from total extinction. Alongside Katara, Sokka, Zuko, and Toph, the group must embark on a rapid global search to secure this power source before a hostile force can weaponize it.

The production marks the first feature-length project spearheaded by original series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko under their dedicated studio banner. Veteran animator Lauren Montgomery directs the film, with Steve Ahn and William Mata serving as co-directors to bring the distinct visual signature of the franchise into a high-budget format.

Who Is Part of the New All-Star Cast?

The voice ensemble brings a completely new lineup of talent to the older versions of these beloved characters. Singer-songwriter Eric Nam steps into the central role of an adult Aang, while Dave Bautista signs on to voice the film’s main antagonist, an ancient bender named Tagah. The main crew is rounded out by Jessica Matten as Katara, Román Zaragoza as Sokka, Steven Yeun as Zuko, and Dionne Quan as Toph.

You can view the official trailer below.

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Longtime fans of the original run will also notice a few familiar contributors in the credits. Industry veteran Dee Bradley Baker returns to the franchise to provide the vocal effects for Aang’s animal companions, Appa and Momo. The broader ensemble also features high-profile voice work from Ke Huy Quan, Taika Waititi, Freida Pinto, Geraldine Viswanathan, Ronny Chieng, and Ken Jeong.

How Will the Movie Feature at San Diego Comic-Con?

Before the official streaming drop on Paramount Plus, the studio is planning a massive promotional footprint at San Diego Comic-Con International to drum up early buzz. The promotional schedule kicks off on Thursday, July 23, with an official Hall H panel from 1:00 to 2:00 PM local time featuring members of the creative team and voice cast.

The panel promises exclusive sneak peeks and a behind-the-scenes breakdown of the film’s complex animation process.

The convention activities will culminate in a special early fan screening on Friday, July 24, at 7:00 PM inside Ballroom 20, giving badge holders a chance to watch the full feature a day early.

Throughout the entire weekend, attendees can also visit the official Paramount Plus arcade booth on the showroom floor to play themed games, including a “Cabbage Cart Madness” interactive experience.

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