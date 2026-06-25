Live-Action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” is a beloved cartoon that ran on Nickelodeon from 2005 through 2008. Since then, it’s developed into an international sensation, sparking spin-offs and even the latest Netflix live-action adaptation.

On June 25, 2026, the show’s second season debuted on the platform. Though it’s not a one-to-one recreation of the classic cartoon, it’s finding favor with audiences everywhere.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” Season 2 Introduces a Fan-Favorite Character

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” follows Aang and his friends as he fulfills his destiny as the Avatar and masters the four elements. While the four nations once lived in harmony, the Fire Nation rose to power over the last 100 years and is determined to control the entire world.

While season 1 laid the groundwork for the live-action adaptation, season 2 engages in more world-building as the group searches for an earthbending master.

“Our goal for season 1 was to introduce the audience to this group of characters that were kids, and they’re kids who are in a war,” executive producer Jabbar Raisani shares with Tudum. “In season 2, we take those kids, and they grow. But growth is not a straight line … they’re really trying to figure out who they are.”

Fans familiar with the original source material know that the group finds Toph Beifong, a powerful blind earthbender. Despite her young age, she’s incredibly fierce and the perfect person to train Aang. Actress Miyako steps into the iconic role.

“We all play a lot of Dungeons & Dragons, and you always want a healer, you want a tank, you want a front-line guy. Toph is the tank,” executive producer Christine Boylan revealed. “Miyako understood the assignment. She understood everything about Toph, in terms of quips, in terms of negging all her friends to show love and affection, in terms of her confidence.”

Elizabeth Yu Shines as the Iconic Villain, Princess Azula

Elizabeth Yu starred as the villainous Princess Azula in season 1. She expands her role in season 2 and couldn’t be happier to portray the cruel Fire Nation princess onscreen.

“Until the day I die, I’m going to be an Azula sympathizer. I would go to court for that woman; she means everything to me. I love her,” the actress told Cosmopolitan.

Though Elizabeth Yu and Princess Azula couldn’t be more different personality-wise, the actress felt ecstatic to step into her larger than life shoes.

“I wrote a letter when I first auditioned to Albert Kim, our season 1 showrunner, and the production team, like, ‘You guys don’t understand, I don’t get to audition for characters like this,'” Yu explained to the outlet.

“Being a young Asian girl, it is always girl next door or somebody’s daughter,” she continued. “There’s always this air of innocence, which I love and I’m excited to play in other projects, but it’s so rare to play a character who’s the smartest person in the room, who is capable of manipulating in the way that she is and is able to clap back at people. I genuinely believe it’s going to be one of the coolest things I’ll get to do in my career.”

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Netflix.