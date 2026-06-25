Gaten Matarazzo’s Partner Elizabeth Yu Stars in Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Live Action Adaptation

“Stranger Things” star Gaten Matarazzo isn’t the only Netflix actor in his relationship. Since 2018, he’s been in a committed relationship with Elizabeth Yu.

Yu gained worldwide recognition after landing the role of the villainous Princess Azula in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” The show’s second season debuts this week, and Gaten Matarazzo couldn’t be prouder.

Gaten Matarazzo Accompanies Elizabeth Yu to the ATLA Season 2 Premiere

Getty Elizabeth Yu and Gaten Matarazzo attend the premiere of Netflix’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender” Season 2 on June 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The original “Avatar: The Last Airbender” cartoon premiered on Nickelodeon in 2005. Since then, it’s developed a worldwide fanbase, earning spin-offs and even a live-action adaptation on Netflix. The show’s second season premieres on the streaming platform on June 25, 2026.

This year, Elizabeth Yu truly steps into her role as the iconic Princess Azula. She attended the season 2 premiere this week, accompanied by Gaten Matarazzo.

Azula is incredibly cruel, cold, and calculating. But even so, Elizabeth Yu is having the time of her life portraying her onscreen.

“Until the day I die, I’m going to be an Azula sympathizer,” the 23-year-old told Cosmopolitan. “I would go to court for that woman; she means everything to me. I love her.”

Yu admits playing the villain is one of her dream roles.

“I wrote a letter when I first auditioned to Albert Kim, our season 1 showrunner, and the production team, like, ‘You guys don’t understand, I don’t get to audition for characters like this,'” Yu remembered.

“Being a young Asian girl, it is always girl next door or somebody’s daughter,” she continued. “There’s always this air of innocence, which I love and I’m excited to play in other projects, but it’s so rare to play a character who’s the smartest person in the room, who is capable of manipulating in the way that she is and is able to clap back at people. I genuinely believe it’s going to be one of the coolest things I’ll get to do in my career.”

The Couple Balances Their Relationship With Their Careers in the Spotlight

Getty Gaten Matarazzo and Elizabeth Yu attend the “Stranger Things 5” UK Special Screening on November 13, 2025.

The couple’s rigorous filming schedules keep them occupied. However, they still make time to keep their relationship healthy and strong.

“A big key to it is thriving through distance,” the “Stranger Things” actor shared on the “Just Chelsea” podcast. “That’s kind of what we were thrust into early on. I was working on the show and was also simultaneously pursuing and starting her own career in the same industry.”

“So much of our work has to do with us leaving the city and being able to communicate through that and do it very well was kind of a tell-tale sign that this was working pretty well. It’s very rare, I think, that it can feel good,” Matarazzo added.

Though Elizabeth Yu has developed a strong career of her own, she admits it’s odd being referred to as “Gaten Matarazzo’s girlfriend.”

“He’s my boyfriend, and I love talking about him. That’s never going to change, but it is weird. In no other scenario would you be asked about another person so much,” Yu told Cosmopolitan. “I never really ask him for work advice, because it’s so important to me to be doing it on my own and to be figuring it out and what it means to me. But it’s also so helpful to be in a close relationship with someone who gets it. There are different levels to it.”

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” season 2 premieres on Netflix on June 25, 2026.