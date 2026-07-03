Broadway Revival of ‘A Few Good Men’ Casts Bradley Whitford and Tom Blyth

As part of the Lincoln Center Theater 2026-27 season, Aaron Sorkin’s “A Few Good Men” will receive its first Broadway revival at the Vivian Beaumont Theater this fall. The production will be directed by six-time Tony winner Michael Arden.

Leading the cast is Bradley Whitford as Lt. Colonel Nathan R. Jessep, marking another chapter in his decades-long creative partnership with Aaron Sorkin. Whitford made his Broadway debut in the original production of “A Few Good Men” as Lt. Jack Ross, and the pair later reunited for television on “The West Wing” and “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.”

Joining him is “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” star Tom Blyth, who will be making his Broadway debut as Lt. Daniel Kaffee.

Blyth shared his excitement to be joining the production in an Instagram post saying, “broadway debut baby! back to the old stomping ground. You can’t handle the truth!!!”

Further casting for the production will be announced at a later date.

Performances of the production begin on October 8 and continue for a limited 13-week run.

Inside the Explosive Court-Room Drama that Skyrocketed Sorkin’s Career

A phone conversation with his sister, who was serving a three-year term in the Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps, inspired Sorkin to write ‘A Few Good Men.’ At the time of writing the production, he was working as a bartender at the Palace Theatre. In an interview with NPR, Sorkin shared that wrote the play on cocktail napkins during the first act of “La Cage Aux Folles.”

“A Few Good Men” debuted on Broadway in 1989 and ran for almost 500 performances. Three years later, Sorkin later adapted the work into a screenplay. The 1992 film of the same same stars Jack Nicholson, Tom Cruise, and Demi Moore.

The legal drama follows charming upstart Lt. Daniel Kaffee, who is known for closing cases before they get to trial. When he’s assigned to defend two young Marines accused of murder, his usual strategies are put to the test, with co-counsel Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway determined to prove their innocence. The evidence leads them towards a sinister cover-up that they now have to prove, even if it puts them on a collision course with the entire chain of command.

Through its poignant writing, “A Few Good Men” examines what it means to follow your conscience in the face of a system built on obedience and secrecy.

If you are eager to see this revival of ‘A Few Good Men,’ tickets are on-sale soon.

LCT Broadway members can access presale tickets beginning Wednesday, July 8. LCT Early Access members presale begins Tuesday, July 14. Amex owners can access presale the next day. The general public and LincTix go on sale Tuesday, July 21.

Visit the Lincoln Center Theater website to access tickets.