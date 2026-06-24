‘The Traitors’ to Draw ‘New Blood’ With First-Ever All-Civilian Season – Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Since 2023, Peacock’s Alan Cumming-hosted reality competition series “The Traitors” has relied on established reality stars from franchises like “Survivor,” “The Real Housewives,” and “The Challenge” to provide audiences at home with blood-pumping, jaw-dropping, and Emmy-winning reality TV moments.

Now, following the success of its fourth season this spring, the franchise is preparing to draw “new blood” to the competition, inviting 22 everyday civilians to the “Traitors” castle to compete for the $250,000 grand prize.

Set to debut on NBC and Peacock on Thursday, September 17, here’s everything fans need to know about “The Traitors: New Blood,” including its rumored cast.

What Makes ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Different From Other Seasons?

In keeping with previous seasons, “The Traitors: New Blood” will follow the franchise’s standard format, wherein the “Faithfuls” are forced to band together to identify and “banish” the “Traitors” hidden amongst their ranks.

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All the while, the titular turncoats – hand selected by host Alan Cumming – will do their best to sow chaos and avoid detection while “murdering” their competition in the dead of night and in plain sight.

Along the way, Faithfuls and Traitors alike will be put to the test in increasingly difficult challenges scattered across the Scottish countryside and within the walls of the iconic “Traitors” castle. Each challenge offers players the opportunity to win money, which will be cumulatively added to the overall prize pot, worth up to $250,000.

If the Faithfuls manage to oust all the Traitors by the time the game reaches its conclusion, they get to split whatever prize they’ve gathered collectively throughout the season. However, if even one Traitor remains undetected, they’ll get to steal the full pot for themselves.

So far in “Traitors” history, the eponymous Traitors have a 50 percent win rate, with “Survivor” legend Cirie Fields winning the show’s inaugural season in 2023, and “Love Island” heartthrob Rob Rausch taking home the title on Season 4 earlier this year.

The only difference between “New Blood” and past seasons is that the cast will be entirely composed of civilian competitors.

Meet the Rumored Civilian Cast of ‘The Traitors: New Blood’

While NBC and Peacock have yet to announce the official cast of “The Traitors: New Blood,” we do have confirmation that the cast will feature 22 civilian contestants.

Of those 22 players, the insiders at @realitytv_fan on Instagram have allegedly been able to identify 20 of them, posting the rumored cast list online on Tuesday, June 16.

Keep in mind that this list is both incomplete and unconfirmed, and could be subject to change as new information becomes available.

Where Was ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Filmed?

“The Traitors: New Blood” reportedly began filming in the Scottish Highlands at the real-life Ardross Castle in May, with production supposedly wrapping up earlier this month.

The 178-year-old castle and its surrounding grounds have been used as the series primary filming location since its inception, as well as being shared for other iterations of the franchise, including the UK version.

When Does ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Premiere?

Peacock Alan Cumming returns as host of “The Traitors: New Blood,” the franchise’s first U.S. season featuring an all-civilian cast.

According to NBC, “The Traitors: New Blood” will debut on Thursday, September 17 with a special two-hour premiere episode.

New episodes of the season will continue to air on the network every Thursday at 8:00pm ET, as well as being available to stream the following day on Peacock.

Assuming the installment follows the franchise-standard 11-12 episode format, the season will likely air its grand finale sometime in early December.

Stay tuned for further updates on “The Traitors: New Blood” as they become available.