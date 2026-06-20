‘The Traitors’ Star Loses Life Savings Following Scam

One of the stars of the UK edition of “The Traitors” has issued a warning to the public following a costly scam. Sam Little, who appeared on the BBC reality series, has revealed that he fell victim to a sophisticated scam that has seen him lose his entire life savings.

The Yorkshire-based accounts manager appeared in the fourth season of “The Traitors” in the UK, where he played as a faithful until he was ultimately banished in the eighth episode. The 35-year-old has now offered a warning to the public about the scam and explained exactly what happened.

Sam Little Gives Warning After Losing Life Savings

Speaking to the BBC about the ordeal, Sam Little revealed that the scam involved cryptocurrency and that it had cost him £40,000 in savings.

According to Little, the scam began when he received a number of text messages that claimed to be from his bank. This led to him calling the number listed in the messages after claims that someone had attempted to access his account.

He explained, “They didn’t ask me for any passwords, they didn’t ask me for any verification codes.

“They were somehow able to hack into the web page I would normally interact with,” he said. “Before I knew it, the phone went dead and everything had gone.”

Explaining that he had saved the money in the hopes of using it when he and his wife wanted to start a family, he went on to add that “It feels like your world’s just collapsing.” Little went on to say that “you work solidly for years to build this up, and it’s just gone.”

A police investigation has so far not yielded any results and Little has not been able to reclaim any of his money. However, he is sharing the story in the hopes that it might help stop other people from falling foul of the same scam.

“I like to think I’m savvy, but it can catch anyone,” he said. “It’s really scary.”

In other “The Traitors” news, the air date of the upcoming fifth season of the US version of the show has been announced.

“The Traitors: New Blood” will mark a dramatic departure for the US adaptation as it will feature an entirely civilian cast. Previous seasons have had celebrity-focused casts with limited members of the public involved, with the most recent editions focusing entirely on famous figures from the world of sport and entertainment.

Alan Cumming announced the air date of September 17 in a promotional video posted to social media. The first episode will be an extra-long two-hour event, introducing viewers to the collection of faithfuls and traitors.

“I’d like to formally invite you to The Traitors: New Blood, an all-new season of treachery and deceit, where I open my castle door to everyday Americans,” Cumming said.