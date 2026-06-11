Former DWTS Pro Maks Chmerkovskiy Hints at a New Chapter in Mysterious Message

Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy has “Dancing With the Stars” fans scratching their heads after sharing an emotional message that hinted at a major life change.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, the former DWTS pro took to his Instagram Story with a bit of reflection about the past and whatever chapter comes next. While he didn’t reveal exactly what prompted the post, it didn’t take long for fans to start speculating.

“This life. What an emotional page turner. I will miss everything about what was, but to say that I’m so excited about what’s next would be huge understatement. Looking forward to it all but will sit in my feelings for now. More soon.”

Chmerkovskiy also added four emojis to the bottom of the message: a sad face, the peace sign, a red heart, and prayer hands.

Understandably, fans were left both confused and concerned about what might be going on for the dancer. But alongside the uncertainty, there was also plenty of curiosity about what exciting opportunities could be ahead.

Fans Immediately Started Theorizing

It seems like the phrase “More soon” was all it took to send the DWTS fandom into full detective mode.

The conversation quickly made its way to Reddit. Where fans started comparing notes and trying to piece together what Chmerkovskiy’s message could mean. Jenna Johnson previously hinted that there were big changes ahead for her family (she’s married to Maks’ brother Val Chmerkovskiy). So some viewers wondered if the two situations might somehow be connected.

“Didn’t Jenna say her and Val had big changes coming? Wonder if it’s anything related to that.”

Others thought the explanation could be tied to the Chmerkovskiy family’s business ventures rather than television.

“I feel like maybe he and Val are selling/closing their dance studios?”

Meanwhile, some fans admitted they had no theories at all. They were simply eager to find out what was going on.

“Just ran here because I’m so curious what it’s about.”

Of course, the speculation didn’t stop there. Reality TV lovers know that almost anything feels possible, and a few viewers let their imaginations run wild.

“My mind immediately went chmerkovisky reality show 😂 since Jenna said big changes coming for their family but idk if Jenna and maks’ things are related or not. Maybe maks and family are moving?”

And because this is the DWTS fandom, some people couldn’t help but wonder if the ballroom series could somehow be involved. One person even joked:

“One of the judges isn’t coming back (end of an era) and Maks is taking their spot. Obviously IDK 🙃”

Honestly, the responses captured exactly how fans seemed to be feeling: equal parts confused, invested, and hopeful. Let’s be real: cryptic celebrity posts have a way of making everyone spiral a little. Yep, there was plenty of curiosity. But there was also excitement at the possibility that Chmerkovskiy could be preparing to share good news about whatever comes next.

At this point, though, that’s all it is: speculation. Chmerkovskiy hasn’t offered any additional details beyond promising that there’s “More soon.”

Maks Chmerkovskiy Has Been Part of DWTS History

Whether or not this mystery has anything to do with “Dancing With the Stars,” Chmerkovskiy remains one of the franchise’s most memorable pros.

He first appeared on Season 2 of the ballroom competition and went on to compete as a professional dancer for 17 seasons. Over the years, he reached the finals five times. Tking home the Mirrorball Trophy alongside Olympic ice dancer Meryl Davis during Season 18 in 2014.

Yep, you read that right. After years of coming close, his long-awaited victory became one of the most satisfying full-circle moments in the show’s history.

Outside of DWTS, Chmerkovskiy has continued building an impressive career in entertainment. He has starred in the Broadway productions of the dance shows “Burn the Floor” and “Forever Tango.” More recently, reality TV fans may have spotted him making an appearance on Season 2 of “The Traitors.”

Honestly, his willingness to embrace new opportunities has been a constant throughout his career. Which is part of why fans are so invested in whatever announcement may be around the corner.

Fans Will Have to Wait for Answers

For now, viewers don’t have any concrete answers about what prompted Chmerkovskiy’s emotional message.

Still, the overall tone of his post seemed rooted in gratitude and optimism. He acknowledged that he’ll “miss everything about what was” while also sharing just how excited he is about what’s next. It seems like he’s allowing himself space to process one chapter ending before fully stepping into another.

And if there’s one thing longtime DWTS fans know, it’s that Maks Chmerkovskiy has never been afraid to evolve.

Whatever announcement is coming, his supporters appear ready to cheer him on.

Until then, they’ll likely keep doing exactly what they’ve already been doing. Checking Instagram, refreshing Reddit, and waiting to find out what “More soon” really means.