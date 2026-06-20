Maura Higgins Turns Heads in Elegant Ivory Look at Royal Ascot

“The Traitors” and “Dancing With the Stars” standout Maura Higgins stunned at day 3 of Royal Ascot with a high-impact, glamorous look.

Royal Ascot is a horse race meeting and social gathering in Berkshire, England, that blends racing with fashion, socialising and pageantry. The third day is traditionally known as Ladies Day, where women put on their finest outfits to try and impress. Maura was no different in this “My Fair Lady” inspired all-ivory look.

Maura Higgins Stuns At Ascot

The Irish “Love Island” star wore a custom Sabina Bilenko Couture with a long white dress with exaggerated sleeves. She accesorized this elegant look with white opera gloves, simple pearl earrings from Jian, white Dune heels and a wide-brimmed hat from Jane Taylor London.

“I will never be over this dress,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I had a very specific vision for this look and seeing it come to life was so special. A huge thank you to the wonderful @sabina.bilenko for creating this custom dress and making every little detail feel so perfect,” the caption read.

How Maura Higgins Became A Fashion Icon

It is looks like this that has made Maura Higgins one of the best-dressed people currently on television. She first caught our eye showcasing her enviable figure on “Love Island” before displaying her Scottish-inspired fits on season 4 of “The Traitors.”

She has since taken her style to red carpets around the world, including Cannes, the Academy Awards and the Baftas.

She spoke to Basic Magazine about her style evolution and how she now makes more intentional choices. “I still want to feel powerful and turn heads on every occasion. I often say if the look isn’t going to be a moment, then why bother? I love pieces that make an impact—strong tailoring, bold silhouettes, and a bit (or a lot) of drama. As I’ve created more looks, it’s become more polished and cohesive, which I love.”

Fashion is important to Maura, and she takes great care in looking her best at all times.

“Confidence, always. Fashion has always intrigued me, so having it become such a big part of my life and career feels natural. I feel my best in something that makes a statement but still feels like me. There has to be a balance—I want to feel strong, sexy, and serve big drama,” she added to Basic.

Maura’s next project is the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars”, and we can’t wait to see the look she’s going to bring to the dance studio and ballroom.