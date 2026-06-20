Backstreet Boys Reveal the Family Secret That Helped Them Last 30 Years

The Backstreet Boys have been singing, touring, dancing and harmonizing for three decades.

At this point, the group has survived changing trends, solo projects, life changes and enough matching outfits to fill a museum.

But according to the guys, one of the biggest reasons they are still going strong is much simpler than a hit song.

It’s family.

Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson recently spoke with E! News at The One Party by Uber in New York City, where they reflected on how fatherhood has changed the way they look at their careers.

The answer was perfect for Father’s Day.

Backstreet Boys Talk Fatherhood And Staying Together For 30 Years

Getty Backstreet Boys perform onstage during iHeartRadio Channel 95.5’s Jingle Ball 2022 at Little Caesars Arena on December 6, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Backstreet Boys have been together for 30 years, and they are giving some of the credit to life off stage.

McLean, 48, told E! News that fatherhood gave the group a shared perspective.

“It’s something that we all share,” he said. “We all now know about balance. Obviously, family comes first.”

That shift has changed how the group handles touring, work and everything that comes with still being the Backstreet Boys three decades later.

Richardson said having kids changed all five members “for the better,” while Carter, 46, summed it up pretty clearly.

“We do everything for our children, now,” Carter said.

Getty Backstreet Boys perform at the Palomino Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California.

When asked how the group has managed to stay together for so long, Richardson, 54, pointed to the people around them, not just the music.

“Hard work, communication, team work, sacrificing for each other, supporting one another, good support structure at home,” he said. “We got five great women that have supported everything we’ve done.

Our families, good management, great fans, good music, hard work, heart and soul.”

Backstreet Boys Kids: Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough And Kevin Richardson’s Families

Getty Backstreet Boys at the 2000 Radio Music Awards at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas on November 4, 2000.

The Backstreet Boys have 10 children between them, so when they talk about family changing things, they are not being vague.

Carter shares three kids with his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter. They are parents to son Odin, 10, and daughters Saoirse, 6, and Pearl, 5.

McLean shares two daughters with his estranged wife, Rochelle McLean. Their daughters are Elliott, 13, and Lyric, 9.

Littrell, 51, shares one son, Baylee, 23, with his wife, Leighanne Wallace.

And at least one of them is already following the music path.

Littrell made it clear, though, that the point is not whether their kids choose music too. It is about supporting them either way.

“As fathers, that’s all we do,” he said. “Is support our kids no matter what they do. It doesn’t matter; we love them anyway.”

Baylee has already stepped into the music world himself. He previously competed on “American Idol,” and Littrell gave him a sweet shoutout while speaking with E! News.

“My son is in the music business, as well,” Littrell told the outlet. “He’s following in Daddy’s footsteps, so we’ll see.”

Dorough, 52, shares two sons with his wife, Leigh Dorough. Their sons are James, 17, and Holden, 13.

Richardson shares two sons with his wife, Kristin Richardson. Their sons are Mason, 19, and Maxwell, 12.