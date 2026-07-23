Howie Dorough Spills Backstreet Boys Tea: Who’s Crazy, Always Late & Song They Love

Howie Dorough is spilling all of the secrets when it comes to his fellow Backstreet Boys bandmates Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson.

During a new episode of Trish Cyrus’ “Sorry We’re Cyrus” podcast released on July 23, Howie didn’t hold back when playing a round of “The Boring Game: Backstreet Boys Edition.”

When asked who was the craziest of the five, Howie was quick to call it a tie between AJ and Nick, but made sure to say that there’s “a little cray cray in all of us.”

Howie then singled out Kevin for taking the longest to get ready and always being the latest, especially when the group gathers for their pre-show prayer. However, Howie didn’t let himself off the hook either, saying that he is most likely to forget the choreography because he has “a lot on my mind very so often.”

One thing that should make die-hard Backstreet Boys fans happy is when Trish put Howie on the spot to ask him which song never gets old performing, and he responded with chart-topper “I Want It That Way.”

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A Storied Career

The Backstreet Boys rose to fame after forming in 1993, and quickly became one of the most beloved boy bands following the release of their self-titled debut album. The album fan-favorite songs such as “As Long As You Love Me” and “Quit Playing Games (With My Heart).”

The band would release 8 more studio albums, including “Millennium,” which spent five weeks at No. 1 and featured such hits as “I Want It That Way” and “Larger Than Life.” Their 2000 “Black & Blue” and 2019 “DNA” albums also debuted at No. 1, according to Billboard.

Back in the Spotlight & Better Than Ever

Getty The Backstreet Boys attend the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022

The Backstreet Boys are currently performing the final summer dates of their “Into the Millennium” residency at the Las Vegas Sphere until August 22. Their summer 2026 dates follow a successful run at the Sphere last year when the band premiered their show, playing a variety of hits from the corresponding album.

But that’s not the only way Backstreet’s back for their fans. In 2025, the band recreated their iconic “I Want It That Way” music video to celebrate the song’s 25th anniversary. In the video, the band brings the nostalgia, performing in an airport hangar and all-white outfits similar to the original.

The band recently reflected on what has helped them maintain a special bond over the years in an interview with E! and had a simple answer: fatherhood.

Discussing how becoming dads helped them come together as a group, AJ said, “It’s something that we all share. We all now know about balance. Obviously, family comes first. We try to balance our work and our personal lives. We all spend quality time together when we’re on the road with our families.”

Kevin doubled down on the sentiment, adding, “Hard work, communication, teamwork, sacrificing for each other, supporting one another, good support structure at home. We got five great women that have supported everything we’ve done. Our families, good management, great fans, good music, hard work, heart and soul.”