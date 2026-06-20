Alfonso Ribeiro Reacts To ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Social Media Buzz

“Dancing With the Stars” host Alfondo Ribeiro has opened up about how social media turned the 34th series into its biggest yet.
The dance competition recently experienced a viral resurgence thanks to the cast and competitors using TikTok and Instagram. Millions of younger audience members flocked to watch the ABC series after engaging with it online, voting in their millions.
“Years ago, we used to have watercooler moments. Now those watercooler moments happen to be on social media, and so people are talking about the show, connecting with the show. It’s building this groundswell of connection,” he told Variety.
“Julianne and I also make sure everyone knows they’re not by themselves, they’re not alone. We’re with them, we’re riding it with them, we’re experiencing the joy with them. We are there for the heartache and the heartbreak. That to me is what it’s supposed to be about,” he added.
Numerous lifts have gone viral with people trying to recreate them at home. Including Danny Amendola and Witney Carson’s leg lift challenge and Daniella Karagach and Dylan Efron’s gravity-defying “air walk.”
How ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Handled Online Negativity
But with online popularity and attention comes more negativity. The recent series came with hate and bullying in the comment section, often directed towards the women. Ribeiro admits he doesn’t quite understand why, but thinks it’s a problem bigger than the TV show he hosts.
“I think that’s more of a societal question than a “Dancing With the Stars” question. Why are we so mean to one another? Why are we so tribal today? The goal on our show is not to be tribal. We are inclusive for everyone,” he told the outlet. “I’ve said this to several of our pros and celebrities, ‘You know, it’s just noise. It’s not real unless you read it. Don’t let it have an impact. You don’t have to allow it in.’”
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Responds to Online Commentary
The cast of “Dancing With the Stars” has tried not to let the online feedback affect their mental health.
Carrie Ann Inaba admits that she went to therapy to overcome toxic geedback, where she learned to find her voice and stand by her sometimes controversial comments
“By doing that, it makes the online hate and vitriol that comes at me feel less like it can hurt me, because I’m very true to myself. When you’re true to yourself, it doesn’t matter as much what everybody else is saying about you,” she told Variety last November.
But despite the mental toll of being in the limelight, Carrie says the new “TikTok generation” has reinvigorated the long-running show. “It’s really exciting. From day one, it’s just been an honor, because dance is my life. I have dedicated my whole life to dance and live television.”
“The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives” star Whitney Leavitt bore the brunt of much of the online discourse last season due to her background in dance and television personality. Following her shocking elimination, Leavitt spoke on the Call Her Daddy podcast to chat about the passionate fanbase and how her reality TV background helped her.
“I’ve experienced it for years. But I think like what was a little bit triggering was watching someone experience that for the first time for something for what? Like it just it made no sense to me,” Leavitt told Alex Cooper.
She added: “And then I also at times felt like it was my fault because I was like, ‘Oh, like maybe it’s because of me, maybe it’s because he’s partnered with me.’ So then it felt like my fault. Like it was just like a roller coaster of emotions during that time.”