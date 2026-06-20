Ricki Lake Shares Photos of Her Son on His 25th Birthday Including One Deeply Personal Image

Ricki Lake has a very special reason to celebrate. Her younger son, Owen, has turned 25 years old and to mark the occasion, the star has popped up a post with an adorable message and photos giving fans a glimpse at her life with her beloved kiddo.

Ricki Shared a Special Message & Photos for Owen’s Birthday

“My baby is 25 today! 🤯,” Ricki wrote in the caption of an Instagram post she shared on Thursday, June 18, to mark Owen’s big day.

“Happy Birthday Owen, my dear son,” she added. “I am the proudest mama. I love you to the moon and back. ❤️❤️❤️”

The loving mom also shared a collection of photos that showed herself with Owen throughout the years, including when he was a little boy and one image of when he was first born in a bathtub.

Plenty of Ricki’s followers responded to the post with comments to help celebrate the fact that Owen is now 25, including a few celebrities.

For instance, Rosie O’Donnell wrote, “Happy birthday Owen ❤️❤️❤️”

Amanda Kloots added, “Omg 25!! Happy birthday to you too mama!”

“Happy Birthday Owen!🎂🥳🎉,” came from Tess Holliday.

Ricki also celebrated Milo, her older son, when his birthday rolled around on March 22 with an Instagram post showing the star with her eldest child.

“My firstborn son, Milo is 29 today! 👏👏👏👏❤️,” she wrote. “I am endlessly proud of him and the life he has chosen for himself. Seeing him happy and thriving is truly one of my greatest joys. Happy Birthday Milo! I love you. ❤️”

Ricki Has Opened Up About Life as a Mom

Getty Ricki Lake

Ricki not only posts about her sons on social media, but she’s also opened up during interviews about being a mom.

For instance, back in 2012, she talked about giving birth during a chat with Scholastic Parent & Child (via People), saying, “That high is something I will never forget. The feeling that, ‘If I can do this, I can do anything,’ has stayed with me through the years.”

She added, “I’ve gotten through a really difficult divorce, I’ve taken all these steps in my career, and I did ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ which was one of the toughest things I’ve ever done!”

People notes that, “[a]ccording to Lake — who went on to film ‘The Business of Being Born,’ a documentary on natural childbirth — witnessing her body perform after being pushed to its limits was a journey she is forever grateful to have taken.”

She explained, “Truly, you feel empowered and strong. It’s a gift. It’s a gift I was able to give to myself and to my little boy who feels very special that he was brought into the world the way he was.”

Ricki has also discussed making a major decision as a mom when she opted to move herself and her sons to the other side of the country.

“After living through Sept. 11 in Manhattan and having two small children — my kids were 6 and 2 in 2004 — I really felt like I needed to change things up for my mental health,” she said. “I ended my marriage and my talk show and in many ways, I started over. It was a real turning point.”