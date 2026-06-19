Whitney Leavitt Renews Vows With Husband Conner in Sweet Las Vegas Ceremony

Whitney Leavitt and her husband, Conner Leavitt, are celebrating their love all over again!

On Friday, June 19, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star revealed that she and Conner recently renewed their wedding vows during a trip to Las Vegas.

Whitney’s Sweet Video Showed the Couple Decide to Renew Their Vows

The special moment comes shortly after Whitney announced her decision to step away from Hulu’s hit reality series.

Whitney shared the news with fans by posting a video on Instagram and TikTok documenting the couple’s spontaneous trip to the iconic Little White Wedding Chapel.

“I’ll marry you over and over again @leavitt.conner 💒♥️,” she captioned the post.

The video opens with the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant sliding open a door as text on the screen reads, “Since we’re in Vegas…we should get married.”

Conner quickly points out that they are already husband and wife, gesturing toward the ring on his left hand.

Whitney playfully insists that she wants to marry him again before the video cuts to the couple excitedly jumping together outside the chapel.

The clip also offered fans a glimpse of the couple’s vow renewal attire.

Whitney wore a short fitted white dress paired with pointed heels and a long veil, while Conner opted for a classic black tuxedo.

The two jumped up and down outside of the chapel.

Friends & Fans React to the Sweet Moment

Friends, family members and fans flooded the comments section to celebrate the sweet moment.

Conner joined in on the fun, writing, “A marriage so nice I want to say ‘I do’ twice 🔥 Race you to the Altar! 🖤”

Singer BC Jean, wife of “Dancing with the Stars” pro Mark Ballas, joked that she and her husband could have officiated the ceremony themselves.

“Ok this is adorable 😍 But @markballas & I are ordained, we could have dressed as Marilyn Monroe & Elvis and Married you ourselves,” she commented.

Conner revealed he is currently in the process of becoming ordained himself and joked that he would love to officiate their next vow renewal.

BC Jean continued the playful exchange, responding, “I’m into this idea… you can do card tricks before I walk the aisle (cuz I will be late) & then pull our rings out of a hat.”

Fans were equally charmed by the couple’s Vegas celebration.

“This is actually on my bucket list to do with my husband,” one follower wrote.

“I just did that with my husband last month and loved the experience,” another shared.

Others praised the couple for openly celebrating their relationship.

“Inspirational for all the married couples going through rocky times. We know it wasn’t always easy and it’s so nice to see people who come out genuinely happier together,” one fan commented.

“That’s so cute,” another wrote, while a different follower added, “Yess I love it.”

The vow renewal marks a joyful new chapter for Whitney and Conner as they continue to share their relationship journey with fans both on and off screen.