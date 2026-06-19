Ryan Lochte Announces Engagement to Molly Gillihan After Florida Proposal

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte is celebrating a major milestone in his personal life.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant and “What Would Ryan Lochte Do?” star is engaged to girlfriend Molly Gillihan after a romantic proposal at the Florida restaurant where their relationship first began.

Lochte Proposed Where They Had Their First Date

According to TMZ, Lochte popped the question last week at Prime and Pearl in Gainesville, Florida.

And according to the outlet, it just so happened to be the same location where the couple shared their first date.

The proposal came as the pair celebrated an upcoming move to Missouri together.

Lochte confirmed the happy news, telling the outlet, “I’m on cloud 9 she said yes. I’m happy this is my new beginning, and I couldn’t do it without her.”

The swimmer reportedly recreated the magic of their first date by leading Gillihan down a path lined with red rose petals before the couple sat in the same booth where they first connected.

Waiting at the table was a card that posed the life-changing question.

After reading the message, Gillihan turned to find Lochte on one knee, and she immediately said yes.

Photos shared with the outlet after the proposal showed the newly engaged couple embracing and kissing inside the restaurant as Gillihan proudly displayed her engagement ring.

The engagement marks a new chapter for Lochte, who has been open about the impact Gillihan has had on his life during a difficult period.

Lochte Has Previously Gushed About His Now Fiancée

In May, the former Olympian shared a heartfelt tribute in honor of Gillihan’s birthday, describing her as someone who helped him rediscover himself.

“I stayed up to post this because I wanted to be the first one to say Happy Birthday @mollygilli to the woman who saved me in ways you’ll never fully understand,” he wrote.

“When you came into my life, I was lost, broken, and honestly unsure of who I was anymore.”

Lochte continued, “Then you walked in and loved me for the real me not the swimmer, not the spotlight, not any of the outside noise… just me. And that kind of love changed my life forever.”

He went on to call Gillihan his “best friend,” “safe place,” and “the soulmate I spent my whole life praying for without even realizing it.”

“You’ve stood beside me when I thought I was nothing in the darkest moments and somehow still managed to make me smile, laugh, and believe in myself again,” he wrote. “Finding Ryan again not Ryan the swimmer….”

The athlete concluded the post by expressing gratitude for their relationship.

“Some people search their whole lives for a love like this… and I’ll never take ours for granted,” he wrote. “Happy Birthday to my forever person. I love you more than words will ever be able to explain. Truly an angel!”

This will mark Lochte’s second marriage. He previously married model Kayla Rae Reid in 2018.

Reid filed for divorce in June 2025, citing March 2025 as the couple’s date of separation. The former couple share three children together.