Alix Earle & Benson Boone Spotted on Dinner Date After Music Video Collaboration Reveal

Alix Earle, who competed on “Dancing With the Stars” season 34, was recently spotted on a dinner date with “In the Stars” singer Benson Boone. The pair were photographed leaving Craig’s in West Hollywood, California, on June 18, where they couldn’t stop smiling.

While fans were quick to speculate that the two stars are romantically involved, Earle is set to appear in Boone’s upcoming music video for his new single, “The Time of My Life.” The sighting also comes just days after both stars shared hilarious TikToks featuring the track, sparking even more conversation among fans.

Alix Earle & Benson Boone Enjoy Dinner Date in West Hollywood

Getty Alix Earle attends Sports Illustrated and Authentic Brands Group’s race weekend kickoff at The Surf Club Restaurant on April 30, 2026 in Surfside, Florida.

Alix Earle and Benson Boone appeared to enjoy their dinner outing at the West Hollywood hotspot, Craig’s, where TMZ cameras captured them leaving the restaurant together.

Both stars kept their looks casual, with the former DWTS contestant wearing a sheer black cami and blue jeans and Boone sporting a black shirt and matching black jeans while carrying a leather jacket.

Footage also showed the stars wearing big smiles as they exited the establishment, as Boone was seen opening his car door for Earle. In fact, TMZ asked Boone if the two were a couple, with the artist responding, “Uh, no. Just hanging out.”

The outing comes just days after Earle shared a playful TikTok running through a yacht as she sang the lyrics to Boone’s new single, “The Time of My Life.” She captioned her post, “This song is going to wreck me.”

In fact, Boone posted a TikTok that hilariously spoofed Earle’s video, complete with a tight black mini dress similar to the one she wore.

Boone Teases Collaboration With Earle For His New Single ‘The Time of My Life’

Earle and Boone’s outing also comes as the singer teased that she may play a significant role in the upcoming music video for his newest single, “The Time of My Life.” The song will be released on June 26.

A recent TikTok post by Boone shows him singing lyrics to his song as he sits dressed in Renaissance clothing and holding a sword. Suddenly, Earle pops up from behind him, wearing a medieval outfit as she runs around the music set.

He captioned his post, “@Alix Earle the queen fr.”

Earle Opens up About Dating

Getty Alix Earle attends the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 dinner party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Gigi on March 11, 2025 in Paris, France.

Earle appears to be single for now after her highly publicized split from her boyfriend of over two years, NFL player Braxton Berrios, in December 2025. The influencer was also recently linked to former NFL player Tom Brady.

While speaking on the “Get Real With Me” YouTube show with host Quenlin Blackwell, both women opened up about dating, specifically dating men of different ages.

“I don’t date guys my age,” Blackwell shared with Earle, responding, “I went on a date with a guy who was a year older than me. I can’t do it again. That’s never happening.”

Expanding on why she couldn’t date men around her age, Earle added, “It didn’t feel like I was with like a man. I want someone to take care of me.”

However, she then joked, “Sometimes then I’ve gone too far the other end, and I’m like ‘Grandpa!'”