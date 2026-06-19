Jen Affleck Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Jen Affleck is getting ready to add another little one to her growing family.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum and “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star announced on June 18 that she and husband Zac Affleck are expecting their fourth child together.

Jen shared the news on Instagram with a series of maternity photos showing off her baby bump while wearing a flowing yellow dress. In one image, she cradled her stomach as she smiled for the camera.

“Chapter Four. 🤍,” she captioned the post.

She later reshared the announcement to her Instagram Stories and added, “One more little soul to love. 🤍.”

Fans and fellow reality stars quickly filled the comments section with congratulatory messages.

“Omg so excited for you. You are GLOWING!!!!!!” one follower wrote.

“So excited for baby #4! Prettiest and best mama 💛,” another commented.

“Mommy 🤍🤍🤍 can’t wait to see you as a mom of 4!!” wrote influencer Avery Woods.

Zac also celebrated the announcement, sharing the post to his Instagram Stories and leaving a series of heart emojis in the comments.

The baby will join the couple’s three children: daughter Nora, 4, son Lucas “Luca” Lowell, 2, and daughter Penelope, who was born in July 2025, per People.

Jen Affleck Previously Shared Her Dream of Having a Big Family

The pregnancy announcement comes after Jen publicly discussed her hopes of raising a large family.

When People exclusively announced her third pregnancy in February 2025, the reality star said becoming a mother to multiple children had always been part of her vision for the future.

“Having been raised with numerous foster kids, I’ve always dreamed of a big family, and seeing that dream come true is both exciting and fulfilling,” she told the outlet at the time.

She also acknowledged the balancing act that comes with motherhood, career ambitions and life in the spotlight.

“It can be daunting to think about raising three babies while pursuing my career, but I want to show women and mothers that they can achieve anything they set their minds to,” she said.

Jen and Zac welcomed their first child, Nora, in November 2021, followed by son Luca in July 2023. Their youngest daughter, Penelope “Penny,” arrived in July 2025 after what Jen described as the “most painful but empowering experience” of her life.

The couple’s third pregnancy came during a difficult chapter in their relationship following a brief separation. However, Jen later said they worked through their challenges and were “finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” per People.

A New Chapter After a Year of Major Changes

The latest baby news arrives after a period of significant transition for the Affleck family.

In April, Jen shared an emotional TikTok video revealing she was preparing for her fifth move in a single year while navigating major life changes, according to a previous report. The reality star reflected on marriage, motherhood and the challenge of finding her identity amid constant change.

At the time, she said she remained hopeful about the future and focused on healing and personal growth.

That same month, speculation about the state of her marriage circulated online after fans interpreted some of her emotional posts as hints of relationship trouble. According to Cosmopolitan, Zac later appeared to shut down the rumors by publicly supporting Jen’s move to California and interacting with her on social media.

Soon afterward, Jen confirmed she was relocating to California full-time as part of Hulu’s upcoming spinoff, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County,” according to Realtor.com. The move marked another major milestone for the family as they settled into a new home and prepared for new opportunities.

Now, the Afflecks are preparing for perhaps their biggest change yet as they get ready to welcome baby No. 4.

“Chapter Four. 🤍”