Ezra Sosa Talks Journey to Landing ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ ‘Nothing Can Prepare You For Being a Pro’

As “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 creeps closer, Ezra Sosa is preparing for his third season as a pro dancer.

Over the past few years, he’s absolutely skyrocketed in popularity, becoming one of the most beloved pros. However, he wasn’t always sure he was going to land a spot on the show. In a new interview, Ezra Sosa recalls the grand journey to “Dancing With the Stars.”

DWTS Pro Ezra Sosa Joined the Show During a Period of Great Uncertainty

Ezra Sosa made his official “Dancing With the Stars” debut in season 30. He subbed in whenever a male pro was unable to perform. Due to the ongoing pandemic, there was a high risk of illness and a strong need for a substitute dancer. The pandemic also made the audition process highly unusual, but Ezra nailed it.

“It was during COVID, so not a typical audition,” the 25-year-old shared with Parade. “It was all through Zoom. And actually, I felt like when I got on the show, I had catfished them.”

“I just sat on Zoom with them, and I was just sending them pictures and videos of me,” Ezra continued. “It’s not like you’re meeting them in real life. So I’m like, ‘What if I meet them and I’m just not what they expect?’ I remember every interview and meeting I had with them, they kept asking my height, like, ‘You’re six feet, right?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m six feet!’ And when I met them in person, they were like, ‘Oh, we just didn’t really believe you.’”

All “Dancing With the Stars” pros must possess a strong comprehension of many different dance styles. They must also be able to teach and connect with their celebrity partners. But on top of that, they need to be entertaining and find a way to stand out to the audience. Ezra Sosa certainly had all of that and more.

“And then I got the call. They’re like, ‘Welcome to the family,’” he remembered about the big moment. “And I’ll never forget that day. I looked in the mirror and I was like, ‘Ezra, your life is going to change forever.’ And it did.”

The Dancer’s Friendship With JoJo Siwa Gave Him Confidence

During DWTS season 30, Ezra Sosa met contestant JoJo Siwa. The two immediately hit it off and went on to form a lifelong friendship. He eventually joined her on tour.

“We’ve been friends for so long,” Ezra told Parade. “And I’ll never forget. I was on tour with her, and she looked at me and she goes, ‘I want you to be a pro on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ one day.’ And so we just started playing ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ and here we are, four years later!”

Ezra Sosa made his debut as a full-time pro for “Dancing With the Stars” season 33 when he partnered with Anna Delvey. They finished in last place, but the experience definitely strengthened Ezra’s resilience.

“I always say no matter, no matter how much practice or prepping that you can do, nothing can prepare you for being a pro,” the 25-year-old shared. “I probably came up with 15+ dances with JoJo Siwa. And then my first partner was Anna Delvey. There is no way to prepare for that.”

In season 34, Ezra partnered with gymnast Jordan Chiles. They went on to finish in third place and were widely applauded by viewers.

Ezra Sosa will be back in the ballroom when “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 begins this fall. Fans can catch his older sister, Stephani Sosa, on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” on Monday, July 13, on ABC.