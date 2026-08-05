Cole McBee & Kacie Announce Birth of Their 2nd Child 

Cole McBee and Kacie Adkison are celebrating a major milestone as their family has officially grown by one.

The “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” stars have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Tate Colette, according to PEOPLE.

They Are Now a Family of 4

Their daughter arrived on Monday, Aug. 3, at 11:50 p.m. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

The couple is already parents to daughter Blair Collins, who is 19 months old and has now stepped into her new role as a big sister.

Sharing their excitement after Tate’s arrival, McBee and Adkison reflected on what the special moment has meant for their family.

“Our hearts are so full,” the couple told PEOPLE.

“Watching Blair become a big sister and finally getting to meet Tate has been the most special moment for our little family.”

They added that their newest addition has already filled their home with even more love.

“We already can’t imagine life without her. Tate is so loved, and we are incredibly thankful for a healthy baby girl. Blair is the sweetest big sister, and we can’t wait to watch these sisters grow up together.”

Fans quickly flooded social media with congratulatory messages after seeing the first photos of the newborn.

“She is perfect!!!! Welcome to the world Tate,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Ohhhhh she’s just perfect!! Cole is one lucky man!! ❤️❤️ yall make the cutest babies!!”

Others couldn’t help but compliment Adkison as well.

“@kacie_adkison seriously you look so good for just having a baby. You are so beautiful & doesn’t even need makeup. You are a natural beauty. I love how authentic you are ❤️ Also congratulations on your second beautiful daughter,” one fan commented.

Another follower shared their excitement after waiting for the announcement.

“Oh my goodness ❤️❤️ I’ve been waiting for this!! Congratulations!! Love her name and Blair’s little face is precious. Tate is beautiful.”

A fifth fan simply wrote, “Congratulations!! What a cutie!!!”

The Couple Announced Baby No. 2 in March

The couple first announced they were expecting baby No. 2 in March with a sweet family photo shoot that featured little Blair.

“Round 2 🤍 baby McBee coming this August,” Adkison captioned the joint Instagram announcement at the time.

The pregnancy news came just months after another exciting chapter in the couple’s relationship.

In late 2025, McBee revealed to PEOPLE that he had proposed to Adkison with a 3.16-carat engagement ring.

Despite admitting that his now-fiancée usually knows “everything going on,” McBee managed to keep the proposal completely under wraps.

“It surprised her, and that was the number one thing I wanted,” he said at the time.

Now, the couple has even more to celebrate as they settle into life as a family of four.

With Blair embracing her new role as a proud big sister and baby Tate already surrounded by love, the McBee household is entering an exciting new chapter.

As congratulations continue to pour in from fans, friends and loved ones, Cole and Kacie are soaking up every moment with their newest arrival and looking ahead to watching their two daughters grow up side by side.