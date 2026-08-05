‘Today’ Show Host Hoda Kotb, 61, Flaunts Impressive Abs in Bikini During Dreamy Family Vacation

Hoda Kotb looked gorgeous on a beach vacation with her family. The “Today” show host posted a collection of photos and video clips on her Instagram on August 1, offering a glimpse of their family trip to The Bahamas.

Hoda Kotb Enjoys Family Time During Beach Vacation

In photos, Kotb looks gorgeous as she flaunts her toned physique in a white, blue, and yellow bikini. In one family photo, Kotb poses with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, and her mom, Sameha. Their kids are also in the photo, and their daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, look so cute. It is a beautiful, joyous moment!

There is also a clip of the kids enjoying the ocean, Sameha sitting out in the sun, and the family enjoying large meals. In other photos, Kotb wears a navy-and-white striped bikini and looks beautiful and relaxed. Kotb, who has worked alongside HGTV star Joanna Gaines for a project, captioned the post with a simple yet powerful message. “Nothing like being in the same place at the same time,” she wrote.

“So happy Joel was there too,” a fan shared. Their comment was liked over 200 times in agreement. “You are so lucky to still have your mom by your side, sharing all the joy. Blessed,” another person wrote.

Other reactions include, “So joyful, enjoy these precious moments with your family,” “What beautiful family shots & Joel goes with you. So beautiful,” and “Absolutely beautiful family all coming together for what looks like so much fun!”

It is not surprising that they chose a beach destination. In an August 2022 interview with People, Kotb said, “The beach is our happy place. They’re (the kids) into bubbles and swimming. They’re into sand crabs and snails. They scoop them up and put them in buckets. They’re into ice cream, sprinkles —all the summer things.”

Hoda Kotb Shares the Joys of Motherhood

Getty

Motherhood has been a blessing for Kotb. “Family to me is everything— and having one of my own is something I never thought I’d have,” she said, People reports.

She continued, “I always imagined family as my mom, my dad, my brother, my sister. I envisioned it that way until I was 50. Imagine someone saying, ‘Hey, guess what? You’re actually going to have a whole other family.’ It still surprises me! It delights me to know that I have Haley and Hope. They fell asleep on me yesterday after having meltdowns, and I sang to them, and in that moment I was just thinking to myself, ‘I get to feel these things. We get to have this together.’ It blows my mind that I get to have this adorable little family that’s just right for me.”

Kotb and Schiffman ended their engagement in January 2022. She has opened up about their co-parenting relationship and how well it was going. “He’ll have a Saturday, and I’ll do the Sunday. We switch each week,” Kotb explained. “He’ll take the girls and do some fun things, and I’ll take some quiet time. It’s a healthy mix, and the kids love it. He’s a great dad.”