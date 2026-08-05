Victoria Beckham, 52, Rocks Sheer Bikini on Million-Dollar Superyacht With David Beckham in France

Former Spice Girl turned fashion icon, Victoria Beckham, looked gorgeous as she relaxed on a million-dollar superyacht in Cannes, France. Photos of her rocking a semi-sheer Agent Provocateur bikini were obtained by the Daily Mail and show her with her hair tied up, wearing black sunglasses. Her bikini top is visible, and she carries a black sheer cover-up around her waist.

David & Victoria Beckham Sizzle on Luxury Yacht

Also on the yacht was Victoria’s husband, David Beckham, who looked great in light blue swim trunks and a white baseball cap that he turned backward. The couple have been married since 1999 and share four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Their son, Romeo Beckham, and his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, were also photographed onboard the yacht, the Daily Mail reports. Romeo can be seen relaxing and soaking up the sun while on his phone.

David and Victoria’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, did not join them on their vacation, and their public fallout has been well-documented. He was, however, in the South of France with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, People reports. The couple joined Brooklyn’s godfather, Elton John, and his husband, David Furnish, on their luxury yacht. Brooklyn and Nicola were photographed onboard on July 29.

Brooklyn penned a scathing public statement on his Instagram Stories on January 19 about his parents, openly listing his grievances. Support for him has been divided, but many fans hope he will reconcile with his family at some point, as they had appeared so close. That does not appear to have happened on this trip.

Victoria Beckham Builds a Fashion Empire

Victoria is not the only former Spice Girl to have rocked a bikini in recent days; her former bandmate and friend Melanie Chisholm, or Mel C, was photographed wearing a green string bikini while on honeymoon in Ibiza with her husband, Australian model and producer Chris Dingwall. Mel C married Dingwall on July 18, and she thanked Victoria for helping her wedding dreams come true by designing her dress.

Victoria has established herself in the fashion industry, and her brand is respected and sought-after. She has worked hard to make this once-dream a reality, and speaking of her brand in a July 2025 interview with Vogue Arabia, she said, “I wanted to do it, and I wanted to do it in a very considerate way, so I surrounded myself with the right people. What I do is not about license deals, it’s about integrity. And there’s nothing wrong with ­celebrities who do license deals; I did one many years ago. I had a licensed ­fragrance out with David, and I’ve used those opportunities to educate myself and learn.”

She continued, “But it was different for me, it was never just about putting my name on things. Nobody ever just brought a ­collection to me, or a garment, and I just signed off on it.” Victoria also explained how involved she is in her business and how she identified a gap in the market. “Ultimately, what I’ve created was what I couldn’t find myself as a consumer,” she said.