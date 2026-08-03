Mel C, 52, Sizzles in Green Bikini With Her Model Husband on Their Gorgeous Beach Honeymoon

Former Spice Girls musician Melanie Chisholm, or Mel C, is on honeymoon after marrying Australian model and producer Chris Dingwall on July 18. The couple married in an intimate ceremony at The Country House in Cumbria, England, and have since flown to Ibiza to enjoy their honeymoon.

Chris Dingwall & Melanie Chisholm Look Incredible on Beach Honeymoon

In photos shared on Instagram by DeuxMoi, Mel C looks incredible as she shows off her toned abs in a bright green string bikini. In another picture, the “Dancing with the Stars” Season 30 contestant can be seen playing around in the sea with Dingwall, who holds her above the water. A third picture shows the couple looking so in love, with the “Spice Up Your Life” singer hanging onto her husband’s back.

Fans flooded the post’s comment section with their thoughts, praising the singer and her . “Damn she’s still sporty,” a comment reads. “Wow she really IS sporty,” another fan echoed.

Other reactions include, “Her body is all muscles, she must have a great workout routine,” “She’s always been so fit,” and “Damn she is SO toned!! What a boss.”

Mel C Reveals Instant Connection With Chris Dingwall

“The Voice” Australia coach celebrated her wedding and all those involved in making it the special celebration it was, with an Instagram post on Sunday, August 2. “We did it! We had the most perfect day you could possibly imagine, with help from our incredible friends, family and absolute dream wedding team,” she captioned a selection of photos from their wedding.

She also praised Victoria Beckham, writing, “Words cannot express my thanks to @victoriabeckham and her amazing team for creating my beautiful dress.”

How Mel C Met Her Man

Mel C spoke to Vogue about her wedding, noting that it was not something she had visualized as a young girl. “I love weddings, when I go to other people’s I always have good craic,” she said, explaining how she has fun at other people’s celebrations. “But I wasn’t a girl who grew up dreaming about her dress. I was always just focused on my career—I think even relationships took a backseat for me because I’ve been so driven to do what I love, which is performing.”

In the interview, she revealed that she didn’t think she would get married. “I’d gotten to the point in my life where I just didn’t think it was going to be a part of my story,” she said. But when she met Dingwall, their “spark was immediate.”

“I was 49 when I met Chris, and I was in a really good place. We had a date in Australia, and it’s been difficult to separate us ever since,” Chisholm explained. She and Dingwall met on exclusive dating app Raya. Speaking of her now-husband, she explained that he has a “very calming energy.”

She continued, “He’s been such a beautiful addition to mine and my daughter’s life. Because, you know, I’m a single mom. My daughter is 17, and we’re pretty resilient the two of us; we’re a team. For anybody coming into our world… it was going to be tough, and he just fits perfectly. It’s a beautiful dynamic.” The singer’s daughter, Scarlett Starr, was born in 2009. Mel C shares Scarlett with her former partner, Thomas Starr.