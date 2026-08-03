Jennifer Lopez Shares Adorable Photos From Road Trip With Kids ‘Before They Head Off to College’

Actress, singer-songwriter, dancer, businesswoman, and former “American Idol” judge Jennifer Lopez has shared some adorable photographs from a road trip through Italy with her two kids.

Lopez, 57, has taken twins Emme and Max, 18, to the gorgeous Southern and Western European nation before they embark on their college journeys.

Per People, the star welcomed Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony in February 2008. She told the publication of her love for them in a 2020 interview, saying “It’s unconditional love. I know everybody feels this way about their kids, but I just feel like they’re super special. I can’t wait to see what they do.”

That unconditional love for her kids is more than evident in the pictures Lopez shared with her followers on social media from her road trip with them.

Jennifer Lopez’s Italian Road Trip With Emme & Max Looks Amazing

Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram account to share photographs from her Italian road trip with Emme and Max with her 240 million followers.

Her post includes a carousel of 19 photographs and one video. In the video, Lopez and Emme are sat in a Venetian gondola enjoying the sights of Venice on a night. The photographs include four of Lopez, Emme, and Max all together. There are several other pictures of her children. Other images include Italian artwork, one of Emma and Max at what appears to be the Colosseum in Rome, and various other Italian sights.

The star and her kids look to be having a wonderful time making special memories together.

Lopez’s caption on her post reads, “Road tripping with my coconuts before they head off to college 😭.”

Of course, Lopez’s fans and followers flocked to the post’s comments section to have their say on it.

Lopez’s Fans & Followers Enjoyed the ‘Amazing moments’ Shown in Her Post

Getty Jennifer Lopez with her kids in 2015.

The comments section of Jennifer Lopez’s road trip post is teeming with messages from her fans and followers.

One of Lopez’s followers commented, “Memories that last a lifetime ✨❤️beautiful.”

Another follower wrote, “Amazing moments ❤️❤️❤️.”

Someone else said, “Serving memories and style. 😍❤️”

“I’m so happy for you ! 🥹 Have the best time . Love you forever ❤️❤️❤️,” said another big fan of the star.

One Instagram user noted, “A beautiful mom raising beautiful souls. ✨”

Meanwhile, an Italian fan wrote, “Jenny, we italians love you! Come back soon 🤍 @jlo.”

Finally, somebody else commented, “I imagine how special this moment must be, congratulations, Jen! Your heart must be overflowing with love and pride. I love you all! 🥹💚💚💚”

Lopez has had a fairly busy 2026, so she’s undoubtedly earned her Italian getaway. She began the year with her Las Vegas residency, which ended in March. She has released two singles; “Save Me Tonight” with David Guetta and “Everything’s Fine” with Alok. She also starred in the Netflix rom-com “Office Romance.”

In the near-future, she is set to star in and produce the psychological thriller film “The Last Mrs. Parrish,” star in and executive produce the crime drama movie “The Godmother,” and produce the animated movie “Bob the Builder.”

We wish her all the very best in everything she does and wish Emme and Max all the best in college.

Jennifer Lopez’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.