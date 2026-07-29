Jennifer Lopez Dotes on Her College-Bound Twins During Rome Getaway: Photos

Jennifer Lopez is making every moment count with her twins before they head off to college.

The former “American Idol” judge, 57, recently took a break from her busy schedule to enjoy a family getaway in Rome with Max and Oskar (formerly Emme).

Photos shared by the Daily Mail showed Lopez doting on her twins, smiling and taking photos as they explored the sites in the Italian capital.

Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Rome With Max & Oskar

The trio visited historic landmarks, including the Colosseum, and enjoyed gelato during their stroll. Lopez and her kids also stopped by Brunello Cucinelli and Antonia Marras for some shopping.



At one point, Lopez paused to take photos of Max and Oskar as they basked in the beauty of Rome.



For the getaway, Lopez looked effortlessly stylish in a satin mini dress paired with metallic flip-flops. The “On the Floor” singer accessorized with matching gold jewelry, chic sunglasses, and a scarf tied around her head.

Oskar kept it casual in jeans and a button-down shirt, while Max opted for a simple white T-shirt and shorts.

Jennifer Lopez Will Soon Become an Empty Nester

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Last month, Lopez admitted that she isn’t ready to become an empty nester.

In an episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the singer opened up about her twins preparing to leave for college.

“It’s an emotional time. It’s been the three of us,” Lopez said. “People have come in and out of my life, but it’s been the three of us. They’ve always been there, and I’ve always been there.”

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer said she never imagined a time when things would change.

“I just never thought they would not be there,” she added. “I just never thought that far ahead. I thought, too, that they’re so independent. I’ve given them roots and wings.”

Lopez continued, “[I thought], ‘It’s great, this is how it is … this is a healthy mom thing to do.’ And then about a couple of months ago, I just was like writing something for their end-of-the-school-year thing for them to put in the program at the graduation, and I just have not … every time it comes up, I just start crying. I could cry right now.”

Jennifer Lopez is One Proud Mom

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Previously, Lopez shared that both Max and Oskar got into every college they applied to and received scholarships.

“I am so proud that they set goals for themselves,” Lopez told Extra. “They all got into all five colleges that they applied to. They both got a scholarship to each, you know, one scholarship to each. Each one got a scholarship to a school. And I just felt like they work so hard.”

Lopez went on to reveal that both her kids, Max and Oskar, were diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). But that doesn’t stop the twins from thriving.

“I watched how hard they worked, from the time they were like … when school gets serious in the fifth grade, and they just worked hard,” she continued. “They have ADHD, and so they need to learn differently, and there were struggles and times, and I’m just so proud of them because they did what they said they were going to do, and they’re good people.”