Rosie O’Donnell Says One Guest Did Something No One Else Ever Did

Rosie O’Donnell was one of the most famous talk show hosts of the ’90s, and she’s talking about some of her favorite guests during her long tenure on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.”

Delta Burke Left a Lasting Impression

Getty TV show host Rosie O’Donnell speaks during the ‘The Rosie Show’ panel during the OWN portion of the 2011 Summer TCA Tour held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

It aired from 1996 to 2002, and she welcomed a host of stars during its run, including Madonna, Barbra Streisand, and Tom Cruise. But her most unexpected guest was “Designing Women’s” Delta Burke, whom she interviewed during its inaugural year in 1996.

“Delta Burke was so kind and so nice and so funny. And she’s the only person in the history of the show who said to me, ‘What are you doing tonight for dinner?’ And I said, ‘It’s just me and my kid. We’re probably going to order in Chinese food,’” O’Donnell told People.

Burke played Suzanne Sugarbaker on the popular sitcom and is a two-time Emmy-nominated actress.

O’Donnell mentioned she had a calm night at home with the actress, eating Chinese food from the NYC restaurant Ollie’s. She referred to Burke as “gregarious” and “sweet.” Rosie went on to mention that the best guest she ever had was Martin Short, whom she referred to as “one of the nicest guys in showbiz.”

A New Chapter With Daughter Chelsea

The ’90s TV star is now back in New York with her new one-woman show “Common Knowledge,” which centers on family, and is also improving her strained relationship with her daughter, Chelsea.

O’Donnell actually shared that the show was inspired by her renewed connection with Chelsea in a recent interview. The two really connected during a four-hour prison visit recently, and Rosie felt they came to an understanding during the visit. She described it as “the first conversation I’ve had with her in 10 years” that lasted more than 25 minutes.

Chelsea also became emotional when it ended early because of a tornado warning, and O’Donnell described seeing empathy in her daughter’s eyes for the first time in years. Rosie even wrote a poem about the experience that she posted to Instagram. She believes that her daughter’s future will be bright now that she has been sober for two years, and .

How Chelsea Inspired ‘Common Knowledge’

The comedian decided to turn her renewed relationship with Chelsea into a one-woman show that will focus on their experiences together from her daughter’s perspective. O’Donnell has long turned her personal experiences into creative projects and is continuing the tradition with “Common Knowledge.”

The show explores motherhood, cultural changes, and the challenges of feeling at home, according to Broadway World. It received praise in Dublin and Sydney and is now bringing O’Donnell back to the New York stage.

Her career has long been marked by storytelling, and she believes her new chapter with Chelsea is an important part of “Common Knowledge,” exploring the challenges in their relationship and the meaningful life moments that come with it. The project is centered around family, hope, and understanding.

“I’d really love to get your voice heard,” O’Donnell told Chelsea. She went on to explain that Chelsea’s story is important, and she hopes that it will be an integral part of the production.