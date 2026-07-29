Macaulay Culkin Debunks ‘Home Alone’ Revival Rumors

Macaulay Culkin is reacting to reports that he’s hoping to reboot the beloved “Home Alone” franchise.

The actor, now 45, rose to fame in the ’90s playing the ever-resourceful—and perpetually forgotten—Kevin McCallister in two “Home Alone” movies. While the series continued without him, sparking six sequels, none of them failed to live up to the original pair of films.

In late July 2026, Puck’s Matt Belloni reported that Culkin was recently spotted on the Disney lot, as Disney hopes to revive the series. The actor, however, is now denying those plans.

‘Home Alone’ Revival Talk

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Talk of a new “Home Alone” project began swirling after the July 28 episode of The Town with Matt Belloni, in which Belloni shared a tip he received about Culkin. The actor, of course, first starred in 1990’s “Home Alone” and its 1992 sequel, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

“I got a tip the other day that there was a very exciting sighting on the Disney lot. Macaulay Culkin was there, and he’s talked about having an idea for a new ‘Home Alone,’ and Disney is, like, salivating,” shared Belloni.

“They’re offering him another movie, and he can do his own passion project if he would also do another ‘Home Alone,'” Belloni continued. “And they have a good idea; I’ve talked to people who’ve heard it, for a ‘Home Alone’ reboot with Macaulay Culkin. If that happens, and they restart the ‘Home Alone’ franchise, that would be gigantic for the next 10 years.”

Noting that the original movies are always at the top of the streaming charts every holiday season, Belloni called it “one of the biggest franchises” ever. He added, “This could be massive if they could figure out how to get Macaulay Culkin into a new ‘Home Alone,'” claiming Disney is “courting him like nobody’s business.”

Culkin Pours Cold Water on Rumors

TMZ later confirmed Belloni’s reporting before sharing a post to Instagram about the rumored conversations between Disney and Culkin.

“Macaulay Culkin has a solid idea for another ‘”‘Home Alone'”‘ movie … and he’s started a conversation with Disney to potentially return as Kevin McCallister,” the outlet noted on social media.

It wasn’t long before Culkin himself saw the post and responded.

In the comments, the actor denied plans to revive the franchise—writing, “Y’all are out of your mind. My favorite part of HA is when I’m watching it with my kiddos.” Culkin shares two children with partner Brenda Song.

The actor has, however, shared his thoughts on rebooting the series with Kevin as a parent. At a 35th-anniversary screening in 2025, per Variety, he said he “kind of had this idea” for a new movie.

“I’m either a widower or a divorcé. I’m raising a kid and all that stuff. I’m working really hard, and I’m not really paying enough attention, and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me, and then I get locked out. [My son] won’t let me in … and he’s the one setting traps for me,” Culkin said at the time.



The actor has revisited his most famous role over the years for a pair of commercials. In 2018, he recreated some of the movie’s scenes for a Google Assistant spot, before reprising the role again in 2025 for a Home Instead ad.