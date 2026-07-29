Lacey Chabert Wants to Make a Movie for a Holiday That Hallmark Isn’t Exactly Known For

There’s no doubt that Hallmark has found success with its beloved Christmas movies, which is why fans are offered festive stories throughout the holly-jolly season as well as during the annual summer event.

And while popular and prolific Hallmark star Lacey Chabert surely adores to appear in Christmas-themed stories, she also has an idea for a movie that focuses on a holiday that the channel doesn’t really tend to focus on.

Fans Would Surely Love to See This Hallmark Holiday Movie

During a new interview with PauseRewind alongside “Paris is Always a Good Idea” co-star Scott Michael Foster, Chabert was asked, “Is there a movie, a genre, that Hallmark hasn’t done yet that you want to see?”

The actress first noted that she’d love to do a musical and a story set in the South thanks to the fact that she hails from Mississippi.

Foster then asked her, “Is there a holiday they haven’t done?”

“I don’t think we’ve done an Easter movie,” Chabert said.

Just a little note, Hallmark has released “Easter Under Wraps” (2019), “The Blessing Bracelet” (2023) and “An Easter Bloom” (2024).

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But back to the interview…

Foster seemed to like each of the ideas that Chabert mentioned, and brought them all together, saying, “Okay, an Easter musical set in the South.”

“Wow, you just figured this out,” Chabert told her co-star, who responded by saying, “I’ll get you 10 pages by Monday.”

When PauseRewind shared a video of the interview on Instagram, the Hallmark Channel left a comment, saying, “Write that down ✍️”

Let’s hope that means this potential project could actually come to life!

What Other Holidays Has Hallmark Made Movies About?

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Along with Hallmark’s super popular Christmas movies, they’ve also centered a few stories around other major holidays.

For instance, they’ve made a number of Hanukkah movies, including “Love, Lights, Hanukkah!” (2020), “Eight Gifts of Hanukkah” (2021), “Hanukkah on Rye” (2022), “Round and Round” (2023), “Hanukkah on the Rocks” (2024) and “Oy to the World!” (2025).

Hallmark has also done a few New Year’s-themed movies, such as 2017’s “Royal New Year’s Eve,” 2018’s “A Midnight Kiss” and 2021’s “A New Year’s Resolution.”

If you’d like to indulge in a romantic movie on February 14, then you can pop on “All Things Valentine” (2016) or “Valentine’s Again” (2017), as well as “My Secret Valentine” (2018) starring Hallmark king and queen, Andrew Walker and Lacey Chabert.

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There are even Hallmark Halloween movies, like 2010’s “Growing the Big One,” featuring late “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed” star Shannen Doherty.

See the adorable trailer above that gives us a glimpse of the story that, per IMDb, focuses on a “radio talk-show host [who] inherits her grandpa’s pumpkin farm. When she loses her job, she’s forced to take over the farm and host a new ‘green’ program. To keep the farm and pay off the mortgage, she hopes to win the pumpkin-growing contest.” That’s right, she wants to grow a giant pumpkin, and happens to find love along the way, which is the kind of plot that’s surely too cute to resist.

That’s not to mention other Halloween-centered Hallmark stories like 2014’s “Midnight Masquerade,” 2015’s “October Kiss,” 2016’s “Pumpkin Pie Wars,” 2022’s “Pumpkin Everything,” 2023’s “3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost” and 2024’s “Haunted Wedding,” as well as “The Good Witch” stories with Catherine Bell.