Lacey Chabert Wants to Do a Hallmark ‘Musical Set in the South’ for a Sweet Reason

As fans get ready to watch Lacey Chabert‘s European adventures in “Paris is Always a Good Idea,” the star has an idea for a new story that takes place closer to home. In fact, she wants to do a Hallmark musical that’s set in the South for a very particular reason.

Lacey Is ‘Passionate’ About Doing a Story in the South

“I think a musical would be really fun,” Chabert said during a recent interview with PauseRewind’s Elizabeth Stanton, while responding to a question about a project that she would love to do with Hallmark in the future.

Beyond that, Chabert revealed that she would like to star in a movie that takes place in the South, not just because it has a certain kind of vibe or stunning settings — although those are definitely perks — but she told PauseRewind, “I’m also from the South.”

That’s why she added, “I’m really passionate about finding a great story set in the South.”

A Hallmark story featuring Chabert, Southern scenery, country music and swoon-worthy romance? We have no doubt that fans would love it!

Play

If you weren’t aware, Chabert was born on September 30, 1982, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, before being raised in the small city of Purvis, which is a few miles north of where she made her entrance into the world.

In fact, a child beauty pageant participant, she once earned the title of Miss Jr. Mississippi, according to Morning Honey.

The star occasionally opens up about being from the South, telling The Clarion Ledger in November 2018 (via Magnolia Tribune), “Because my grandmother and most of my extended family live there, it’s a place we often visit — not as often since we’ve had a child.”

“But Purvis is a place I’m extremely proud to be from,” she added. “I appreciate the values that were instilled in me there. I love the people and appreciate the support they’ve shown me through the years.”

Stars from the South, from Dolly to Brad, Julia, George and More!

Getty Courteney Cox

Of course, Chabert is far from the only celebrity who hails from the Southern states. For instance, Courteney Cox was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, while Walton Goggins was born in Birmingham, but grew up in Lithia Springs, Georgia.

Octavia Spencer is from Montgomery, Alabama, and Channing Tatum, was born in Cullman, Alabama, but when he got a little older, moved to Gautier, Mississippi, before his teen years were spent in Tampa, Florida. According to AL.com, he once stated, “Anywhere where they say y’all. That’s where I call home.”

While Tatum was once found in Florida, the same can be said for Ariana Grande, who comes from Boca Raton, while Sarah Paulson was born in Tampa, and Maya Rudolph originally hails from Gainesville (however, her family relocated to Los Angeles when she was still young).

Getty Julia Roberts

Georgia was the first home of Julia Roberts (Smyrna) and Ryan Seacrest (Atlanta), and Kentucky can claim both Jennifer Lawrence (Indian Hills) and George Clooney (Lexington and Augusta) as their own.

Lafayette, Louisiana, is where Addison Rae came from, Reneé Rapp hails from Huntersville, North Carolina, and Julianne Moore was born in Fort Bragg, South Carolina.

Oprah was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi, and Britney Spears comes from McComb, Mississippi, while Brad Pitt was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma; however, it wasn’t long before his family headed over to Springfield, Missouri. James Marsden is also from Oklahoma, once calling Stillwater home.

Getty Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino entered the world in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Reese Witherspoon was born in Nashville, Morgan Freeman comes from Memphis, and Megan Fox comes from Oak Ridge. That’s not to overlook Dolly Parton who was born in Locust Ridge, in the Great Smoky Mountains.

In April 2022, she told National Geographic, “When I come here it’s a feeling like nothing else. It has grown, as all things must. But the Smokies will never lose their charm and their magic.”

Getty Dolly Parton

As for Sandra Bullock, she was born in Arlington County, Virginia, and Rob Lowe is originally from Charlottesville, Virginia.

Texas has been the birthplace of plenty of celebrities, including Dakota Johnson who was born in Austin, Eva Longoria who comes from Corpus Christi, Selena Gomez who hails from Grand Prairie, Owen Wilson who was born in Dallas, Connor Storrie who called Odessa home, Matthew McConaughey who is from Uvalde, Steve Martin who was briefly a resident of Waco, and Beyoncé, Hilary Duff and Wes Anderson who are all from Houston.

Of course, these are just a few of the famous figures who come from the South!