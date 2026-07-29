Melissa Gilbert Opens Up About Her Biggest Personal Regret

After spending decades in the public eye, Melissa Gilbert has learned a thing or two about giving herself some grace.

But looking back on her career and personal life, the former Hallmark star admits there’s still one specific habit she spent years beating herself up over. In a candid new interview, Gilbert opened up about that ongoing struggle and explained why she finally decided to stop being so tough on herself.

Melissa Gilbert Reflects on the Pressure She’s Finally Ready to Let Go Of

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In a new Instagram upload, the former “Little House on the Prairie” star shared some behind-the-scenes details of her life in a new Q&A. When asked about her biggest regret, the actress got brutally honest.

A person off-camera asked Gilbert, “What is something you wish your younger self could have failed at?”

“Wow, could have failed at?” she questioned. “I wish I failed at being so hard on myself.”

“And given myself a little bit more of a break. I wish I had failed at being so critical of my body,” Gilbert added.

“I wish I had loved it more for what it was capable of back then, because I sure wish I had it now,” she laughed.

The Former ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Surprised Fans

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In the post’s caption, Melissa Gilbert’s fans shared their thoughts about her frank admission. They appreciated how she opened up about her past mistakes and were grateful for the wisdom she shared.

“I loved and needed this,” wrote one follower. A second fan penned, “I love the way you answered these questions! Love you, Melissa!”

A third fan remarked, “Loved this and love how down to earth she is.” A fourth fan admirer noted, “You are still so beautiful inside and out, and we love you!!”

What Other Personal Tidbits Did Melissa Gilbert Reveal?

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Melissa Gilbert was asked who her first celebrity crush was. She replied, “Oh dear. This is embarrassing.”

“My first celebrity crush was Adam West as Batman,” she admitted. “Not Adam West, Batman.”

Her favorite memory from her career that wasn’t photographed was when she was working on “Little House on the Prairie.” Gilbert shared, “I got in trouble with my mom for sneaking donuts.”

The actress continued, “She found out, and essentially, I was lying to her and hiding. I got punished, I got grounded for awhile.”

“This all happened on the set, and it made me cry,” she added. “I walked back to my dressing room to cry by myself and Karen Grassle, who played Ma saw me.”

“She said, ‘What’s going on?’ And I told her I just got in trouble. [She motioned for me to come over] and didn’t say anything, she let my mother’s punishment lie, and let me cry until I got it out of my system until I could go back to work.”

Today, Melissa Gilbert is much happier, leaving the pressure of perfection behind. Her open discussion serves as a refreshing reminder that learning to stop being your own worst critic is a process that’s always worth the effort.