Alison Sweeney Returns to ‘Days of Our Lives’ For Epic Reunion With Fan Favorites

Hallmark star Alison Sweeney is once again going back to her soap roots with a return to “Days of Our Lives” as Sami Brady. The news comes hot on the heels of Sweeney having a girls’ night out with a couple of her beloved “Days of Our Lives” co-stars, one of whom is joining Sweeney in her return to Salem.

Alison Sweeney and Christie Clark Are Back on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Christie Clark (Carrie) will join Sweeney on-screen again for the first time in nearly a decade. The two began working together back in 1993 as sisters Carrie and Sami, who fought over pretty much everything, but especially Austin (Patrick Muldoon/Austin Peck).

Speaking with TV Insider, Sweeney admitted that she and Clark had a Zoom call with producers to discuss a return involving a new storyline for the Brady sisters.

“It was so crazy. It felt so amazing to think we were going to get to work together again because it didn’t happen the last time [in 2025]. So, it was fun looking forward to getting to work [together] again,” the Hannah Swensen star explained.

In 2025, Clark and Sweeney returned to honor the late great Drake Hogestyn (John). Clark was on hand to film John’s funeral scenes and tribute episodes to Hogestyn, but Sweeney was unable to make it because of scheduling issues. Sweeney came back to “Days of Our Lives” a few weeks later to have her own episodes honoring Hogestyn and Sami’s chaotic relationship with John.

Clark revealed to the outlet that working with Sweeney again after all these years was like “riding a bike”. The actress also admitted that it was like being transported back in time for her and Sweeney to share scenes.

“It really does feel like we’re sisters. It’s so fun, and she’s such a good actor that she makes everything so natural that you can really disappear into those stories,” Sweeney added of Clark.

Despite the natural feel of working together, Clark and Sweeney said that getting back into the fast pace of soaps took a minute. They teased that the material was well worth any brief challenge they faced as they adjusted to the soap environment.

Neither of the actresses gave away any details of their storyline, but Sweeney shared that this isn’t Carrie and Sami rehashing history. In fact, she hinted that it will be a satisfying and entertaining storyline for fans.

“I felt like when I read it, it was a page-turner. I was very excited. There’s a lot of history here, and a lot of things that haven’t been said,” the beloved Hallmark star expressed.

Alison Sweeney Reunites With More ‘Days of Our Lives’ Fan Favorites

It turns out that Clark and Sweeney aren’t the only ones having an epic on-screen reunion. Bryan Dattilo (Lucas) and Chandler Massey (Will) will also be back at the same time as the beloved soap stars.

What brings Sami and Carrie to Salem also involves Will and Lucas. Sweeney confirmed it’s a major and heavy storyline.

“It was so good to be with everyone together again. I was a bit nervous to jump into a pretty big story. It was a lot of dialogue and emotion, but with all the best actors to work opposite, we fell into it as if no time had passed. It was really wonderful,” Sweeney shared with TV Insider.

The last time Massey was on the hit Peacock soap was in November 2025, for the “Days of Our Lives” 60th-anniversary celebration episodes. Dattilo returned for those special episodes and in December 2025 for the annual Horton family holiday celebration.

While it’s exciting news that Sweeney, Clark, Dattilo, and Massey are all coming home to Salem, fans have quite a long wait before they will be on-screen. Since “Days of Our Lives” films 10 months in advance, the foursome won’t be on-screen until June 2027.