Melissa Gilbert Surprises Fans With New Passion

Melissa Gilbert is embracing a new creative challenge, and fans are cheering her on every step of the way.

The Hallmark and “Little House on the Prairie” star took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 28, to reveal that she recently stepped outside her comfort zone by attending her first-ever life drawing class.

Gilbert’s New Hobby

While Gilbert admitted she was nervous beforehand, the experience turned out to be one she can’t wait to repeat.

“Took my first ever life drawing class. We learned to draw bowls of veggies. My best was the onion (it’s peeling a bit),” Gilbert wrote alongside photos of her artwork.

The actress explained that trying something artistic had never been on her radar before.

“I have never, ever taken a class like this before. I’ve never thought I could draw,” she admitted. “I was actually nervous going in but I had THE BEST TIME!! Cannot wait for next week!”

Gilbert used the experience as an opportunity to encourage others to keep exploring new interests, regardless of age.

“It’s so important to stay curious and keep learning and growing. Life shouldn’t get smaller as we age. It should get bigger,” she continued.

She added that growing older also comes with an important benefit.

“Mostly because we have gained so much knowledge and should just have zero f@cks to give. Try something new. Step outside your comfort zone. Make your life big.”

She finished the post with the hashtags “#staycurious,” “#challengeyourself,” “#idrewsomething,” “#onion” and “#stilllife.”

Fans quickly filled the comments with encouragement, praising both Gilbert’s willingness to try something new and her first attempt at drawing.

“I love love this for you!” one follower wrote.

Another commented, “There’s something wonderfully fitting about starting with an onion. An onion is proof that curiosity has layers!”

Others were impressed that the vegetable was instantly recognizable.

“Thats 💯 percent an onion! For some reason I picture a red onion,” one person joked.

Another fan shared a similar experience, writing, “I’m the same age as you and I took up drawing a couple of years ago. I love it so much and get lost in it when I’m working on one.”

One commenter praised Gilbert’s work by saying, “I could totally tell it was a peeling onion, so good job!”

Another simply added, “Well done, a beautiful onion.”

Gilbert Previously Shared with Fans She Wouldn’t Be on the New Season of ‘When Calls the Heart’

The uplifting update comes shortly after Gilbert shared disappointing news with Hallmark fans regarding her future on “When Calls the Heart.”

Earlier this month, the actress confirmed she will not return as Georgie McGill for Season 14. Gilbert appeared in seven episodes across Seasons 12 and 13 of the long-running Hallmark drama.

“Many people have asked if I will be returning to When Calls the Heart this coming season,” she wrote in a previous Instagram post. “The answer to that is no.”

According to Gilbert, she was told the decision came down to budget constraints rather than creative reasons. Despite the news, she expressed gratitude for her time on the series and thanked the cast, crew and the show’s loyal fan base, known as the Hearties.

She also gave special thanks to executive producer Michael Landon Jr. for bringing her to Hope Valley.

“When one door closes, another one opens,” Gilbert wrote at the time. “Looking forward to whatever comes next.”

For now, that next chapter includes discovering a hidden artistic side—one onion sketch at a time.