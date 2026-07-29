Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ to Make Broadway Debut in 2027

Forty-three years after “Purple Rain” transformed Prince into a global megastar, his iconic masterpiece is officially heading to Broadway.

Producers announced that a brand-new stage musical adaptation of the legendary 1984 film will make its Broadway debut in spring 2027. Here are all the details thus far.

All About ‘Purple Rain’ The Musical

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“Purple Rain” the Musical tells a story similar to that of the hit film. The New York Times reports that the show is about “a young musician with a turbulent life at home and at the club where he performs.”

According to the newspaper, the musical will begin previews on March 12, 2027 at the Majestic Theater. It is reportedly set to open exactly one month later.

The musical will contain around 20 of Prince’s most beloved songs, including “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Take Me With U,” and “The Beautiful Ones.” Many of these songs comprise the soundtrack of the feature film “Purple Rain.”

The show’s lead producer, Orin Wolf, shared his remarks about the exciting, new production. “It’s a celebration of Prince,” he said. “It is a coming-of-age story, but, more than anything, it is a music-forward evening of high-octane performances. You’re going to feel the story progress through the music, and you’re going to feel the spirit of Prince.”

“It’s going to feel like a big show,” Wolf concluded. “This is a big musical. We’re going to be playing in a big house. And we’re going to deliver a lot of physical production.”

‘Purple Rain’ First Played in Prince’s Hometown of Minneapolis in 2025

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According to Playbill, “Purple Rain” first played in Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2025 at the State Theatre. The outlet reported that the musical has undergone a series of shakeups since its premiere performances.

Orin Wolf told Playbill, “Prince is, without doubt, one of the rarest, most brilliant musicians we’ve ever had.”

“What he accomplished with Purple Rain in 1984—the song, the album, and the film—is a testament to the art of making music and showcases it at the highest level. Having worked with Saheem Ali on ‘Buena Vista Social Club,’ I’ve seen how he prioritizes serving the music, and I can’t wait to watch him, Peter Duchan, Ebony Williams, and Jason Michael Webb use Prince’s legendary music as the engine for this new production. It will be every bit as exciting for audiences today as it was when we first heard these songs on our boom boxes.”

Longtime Prince collaborators and bandmates Bobby Z and Morris Hayes are also on board as Prince music advisors. Bobby Z was Prince’s drummer for The Revolution, and Hayes was keyboardist and musical director for the New Power Generation. They’re ensuring that genuine, unmistakable Prince magic will translate straight to the stage.

Bringing Prince’s iconic catalog to Broadway marks an exciting new chapter for his timeless music. The stage is officially set for an unforgettable musical experience that honors Prince’s extraordinary vision and electric spirit. As the curtain rises on his story, fans old and new will have the opportunity to relive the pure, undeniable magic of a true legend.