Hit Amazon Prime Video Series Gets a Major Casting Update Ahead of Season 2

Amazon’s streaming platform, Prime Video, premiered what became one of its most popular shows, “Young Sherlock,” in March 2026. Now, ahead of its second season on the network, which will feature a new mystery, several other actors are joining, while a number of fan favorites are also departing.

According to Deadline, “Young Sherlock” will feature Olivia Williams, known for “Dune: Prophecy,” Sophie Skelton (Outlander), Indria Varma (The Night Manager), and Aldan Gillen (Game of Thrones).

In addition to the new cast members, the hit Prime Video series will also include returning stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Dónal Finn, Natascha McElhone, Max Irons, and Holly Cattle. Filming for the new season began in May.

Several Actors Are Leaving the Show

Getty Matthew Parkhill, Max Irons, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Zine Tseng, Donal Finn, Joseph Fiennes and Guy Ritchie

There are also a number of actors who won’t be featured in season two of “Young Sherlock” due to the endings of their story arcs, with one of the most prominent being Zine Tseng. Additionally, Joseph Fiennes and Numan Acar won’t be seen in season two.

Regarding the team being the show, it’s expected to remain mostly unchanged, including Guy Ritchie directing the first two episodes. “Young Sherlock” was created by Matthew Parkhill. Executive producers on the series are Marc Resteghini, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson, Harriet Creelman, and co-executive producers Steve Thompson and James Dormer.

Prime Video’s ‘Young Sherlock’ Was Renewed In April

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All eight episodes of “Young Sherlock’s” first season arrived on Amazon’s Prime Video service in March 2026. Per Deadline, the series became an immediate hit, garnering 45 million viewers across its first 28 days of release. This made it among the streamer’s 10 most popular original series ever.

“Young Sherlock” also shot to number one in more than 95 countries, with it being the most popular in countries like the UK, India, and Germany. The show is also a hit in terms of reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds an impressive 84% positive rating from critics. It has an 83% rating from audience members.

The popularity led to the series being renewed in April. Peter Friedlander, head of global television for Amazon MGM Studios, released a statement. He said, “Young Sherlock has that rare magic—millions of fans around the world aren’t just watching a detective story, they’re falling in love with the origin of an icon.

Guy Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill have cracked the code on making Sherlock’s early years feel fresh, dangerous, and utterly addictive, and have introduced a compelling take on James Moriarty that sets the stage for what’s to come. We can’t wait to see where they take him next in Season Two.”

Prime Video Has Renewed Other Shows

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It’s unclear when “Young Sherlock” season two will premiere. However, the streaming platform has renewed several other series. This includes the megahit “Reacher.” Season four of the show will premiere on August 12, with three episodes releasing at once.

Additionally, the upcoming “Reacher” spinoff, “Neagley,” will premiere on September 16, with all eight episodes releasing simultaneously.