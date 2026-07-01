Prime Video Renews Superhero Series Invincible for Season 6

Although season five of Invincible is set to come out early next year, the popular show has already had its sixth season ordered by Prime Video. Not only do we know that season six is coming, but we also know a few familiar voices that will be joining the cast.

Fans of Invincible are eagerly anticipating the release of season five of the animated superhero series, scheduled for February or April 2027. Despite the long wait for the new season, Prime Video has announced the renewal of the show for season six.

The producer and head of animation broke the news during Prime Video’s panel at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. This is a festival in Annecy, France, created in 1960 and held annually since 1988. This was Prime’s first time having a panel at the festival. The executive producer of the series, Robert Kirkman, made two major announcements during the panel. One was that The Boys’ Jack Quaid will join the series and introduce a new character in season five. The second was the announcement for season six, which was a shock to many considering season five has not yet premiered.

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: (L-R) Simon Racioppa, Robert Kirkman and Helen Leigh attend the “Invincible” S4 Special Screening at The Montalban on April 13, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Kirkman made this announcement alongside Melissa Wolfe, head of animation for Prime Video.

The response to the announcement has been positive overall. Many are discussing what could be added from the beloved Invincible comics into the next two seasons.

Jack Quaid’s New Invincible Character

Jack Quaid took to Instagram to confirm his role as the Gravitator.

In the Invincible comics, the Gravitator is a genius engineer who first appears in Invincible Issue #80. He begins as a villain and eventually turns to the hero side after an encounter with Invincible. In the comics, he’s considered to be a minor character, but with Jack Quaid voicing him, fans speculate that his role is bigger in the show.

Fan Response to The News

While many fans are excited about more news on season five and the early confirmation of season six, there are concerns. Invincible fans are worried that the series’ budget is being diverted to hiring big-name actors rather than animation. This was an issue fans took with the show when season four premiered in March of this year. Now, underneath the official announcement for Jack Quaid’s entrance in the show, people are once again expressing their disappointment.

Viewers of the show are satisfied with the direction of it. The main concern is that the quality of the animation made it unwatchable for many. Most want Prime to increase the budget, or decrease big-name actors.

Right now, production is focusing on the rollout for season five and hasn’t given any hints about the release date for season six. Though there are concerns, fans are ecstatic to dive back into the world of Invincible sooner rather than later.