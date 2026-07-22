Prime Video Has Canceled 4 Shows in 2026 — Say Goodbye to a Romance Series, Superhero Story and More

Quite a few shows have been canceled this year, from a beloved rom-com to a medical drama. That’s not to mention the following four series that Prime Video has axed, which include a story about dream-seeking teens, an animated adult cartoon and a superhero series, as well as a romance-based show that was adored by both fans and critics.

1. ‘The Runarounds‘

Amazon MGM Studios The Runarounds

“The Runarounds (from the creator of Outer Banks) follows a group of recent high school graduates who form a band in the hopes of escaping the mundane futures that are laid out before them,” according to Prime. “As the band pursues their big break and near impossible dream over the course of a summer, they fall in love and into trouble along the way.”

Despite an ensemble cast that included Brooklyn Decker (“What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” “Grace and Frankie”), the show couldn’t make it past its first season and was canceled in April.

2. ‘Kevin’

Amazon MGM Studios Kevin

On June 20, Aubrey Plaza took to Instagram to announce that her animated adult series “Kevin” had been canceled after one season. She wrote, “Amazon Prime is not picking up Kevin for another season. Very disappointing since we were just getting going. I want to say thank you to all the fans that watched our show and all of the incredible cast and crew that worked so hard to make this dream come alive…”

“I remember on the early days of Parks & Rec when we all thought we would be cancelled because our ratings weren’t great. Our numbers,” she continued. “But we had some special humans over at NBC that believed in the show and let us grow and let audiences fall in love with our characters. I was hoping for this for Kevin but sadly we are living in a different time in our industry. I hope the machines won’t ruin everything. Maybe Kevin will find a new owner someday. Love you all very much. Meow.”

3. ‘It’s Not Like That‘

Amazon MGM Studios It’s Not Like That

In July, “It’s Not Like That” was canceled despite earning 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. In response, the star of the romantic drama, Scott Foley, shared a video on Instagram and told fans, “If you watched it, thank you. I appreciate it. If you didn’t, [it’s] still on Amazon Prime. You can check it out. It’s not going to change the cancellation, but I wanted to thank everybody who took the time to check it out.”

4. ‘Gen V’

Amazon MGM Studios Gen V

“From the world of The Boys comes Gen V, a thrilling new series set at America’s only college for superheroes,” Prime Video told viewers. “These gifted students put their moral boundaries to the test, competing for the university’s top ranking, and a chance to join The Seven, Vought International’s elite superhero team. When the school’s dark secrets come to light, they must decide what kind of heroes they want to become.”

Although the show managed to put out two seasons, fans unfortunately won’t be able to enjoy a third, as the series was canceled in April.