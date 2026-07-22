Robin Williams’ Son Marks His Late Dad’s 75th Birthday With Emotional Tribute: ‘Love You Forever’

Robin Williams would have turned 75 this week, and his son made sure the world paused to remember him. Zak Williams (Zachary Pym Williams) took to Instagram to honor his late father with a tribute that captured both the comedian’s playful spirit and his deep compassion.

Zak Williams Shares a Heartfelt 75th Birthday Message

“Today I’m remembering your weirdness and your extraordinary capacity to love,” Zak wrote, reflecting on the small, specific details that stay with him, the laugh lines etched into his father’s face and his lifelong drive to ease suffering in both people and animals.

He ended his heartfelt post by encouraging followers to mark the day by doing something kind for someone else, telling them to make someone laugh and add a little more good into the world.

The tribute was accompanied by a throwback photo of Robin in character from “Mork & Mindy,” the role that first made him a household name.

A Family Built on Love and Loss

Getty Robin Williams with his wife Marsha, son Zachary and Dylan Smith

Robin Williams died by suicide on August 11, 2014, leaving behind three children.

Zak was born in 1983 during his marriage to his first wife, Valerie Velardi, while daughter Zelda and son Cody arrived later, during his marriage to his second wife, Marsha Garces.

Zak has often looked back on the quieter moments of his childhood, like playing with his father in the garden or wandering into a local Japanese toy shop together, watching Robin’s face light up at every little discovery.

All three children have found their own ways to keep their father’s memory alive, but Zak has channeled that grief into something more, building a purpose out of the loss.

Turning Grief Into a Mission for Mental Health

Getty 1996 Robin Williams stars in his new movie “Jack”

Zak has been open about the toll his father’s death took on him, describing feelings of trauma and isolation that led him toward depression, anxiety, and a period of leaning on alcohol to cope.

“My becoming a mental health advocate stemmed from the trauma and loss I experienced after my Dad died by suicide,” he said in an interview with ABC7 in 2020. Through therapy and recovery work, he found his way forward and eventually launched PYM, short for Prepare Your Mind, a company centered on mental health support.

“I’ve learned I’m not broken,” he has said of his healing journey, as reported by People. “Despite experiencing traumatic events, I can recover.”

Building a Life and Family of His Own

Zak married his wife, Olivia, in October 2020, fittingly on World Mental Health Day, after four years together.

The couple has since welcomed two children, son McLaurin “Mickey” Clement, whose first name honors Robin’s own middle name, and daughter Zola June.

Zak has spoken about how fatherhood reshaped him entirely, noting that raising his own kids requires a level of focus and commitment unlike anything he’d experienced, paired with rewards just as unmatched.

Beyond his own family, Zak continues carrying his father’s legacy forward through his advocacy work, partnering with organizations like Glenn Close’s Bring Change to Mind and the policy group Inseparable.

From tribute posts marking birthdays and anniversaries to the mental health platform bearing his own mission, Zak has made it clear that keeping his father’s spirit alive is a lifelong commitment, one kind act, one honest conversation, at a time.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, dial 988 to reach the toll-free Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (dial 888-628-9454 for assistance in Spanish). You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor anytime by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.