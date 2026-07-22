How Robin Williams’ Three Children Are Keeping His Legacy Alive

Robin Williams was one of Hollywood’s most celebrated entertainers, but he often said his greatest source of pride was being a father. On what would have been his 75th birthday, fans are celebrating his remarkable legacy. More than a decade after his passing, his three children continue to honor his memory in very different ways while building lives and careers of their own.

The Oscar-winning actor welcomed his eldest son, Zak, with his first wife, Valerie Velardi. He later had daughter Zelda and son Cody with his second wife, Marsha Garces. According to Hello!, Williams once said: “My children give me a great sense of wonder.” He also shared how much he loved reading “The Chronicles of Narnia” books aloud to them.

Robin Williams never claimed to be the perfect parent. Speaking on the Today show, he admitted, “I’m a work-in-progress,” while adding that he was “so proud” of each of his children.

Robin Williams’ Eldest Son Turned Grief Into Purpose

Zak Williams has spoken candidly about the devastating impact of losing his father in 2014. According to People, he struggled with depression, anxiety and alcohol after his father’s death and described himself as feeling “traumatized” and “broken.”

Through therapy and recovery groups, Zak found a path forward. He later launched PYM, short for Prepare Your Mind, a company that promotes mental health support.

“I’ve learned I’m not broken,” Zak said, according to People. He added that he is now “on a path of healing.”

Robin Williams also became a grandfather through Zak. His son welcomed McLaurin “Mickey” Clement in 2019, naming the child after Robin’s middle name. A daughter, Zola June, followed in 2021, and Zak and his wife, Olivia, are now expecting their third child.

Sharing a photo of Robin Williams on Instagram on what would have been his 75th birthday, Zak remembered his father’s “weirdness” and “extraordinary capacity to love.” He encouraged fans to celebrate his dad’s life by doing something kind, making someone laugh, and “put a little more good into the world.”

As reported by Hello!, Zak also paid tribute to his father on Father’s Day this year, writing on Instagram: “Your light is still finding people.” He added, “I’m so grateful I got to be your son.”

Robin Williams’ Daughter Followed a Creative Path

Zelda Williams developed a love of acting at a young age and even appeared alongside her father in the television film “In Search of Dr. Seuss.”

According to People, she has since built her own career as an actress, voice artist and filmmaker. In 2024, she made her feature directorial debut with “Lisa Frankenstein,” a comedy horror film written by Diablo Cody.

Zelda has also been open about the emotions that return on significant anniversaries. She once wrote that people who have experienced loss know the pain of “certain anniversaries” that are filled with memories.

On what would have been Robin Williams’ 75th birthday, Zelda shared a touching series of Instagram Stories, according to Hello!. Alongside an old photo booth picture, she wrote, “Happy 75th womb evacuation anniversary, Poppo!” In another message, she reflected that she wished they could still “talk about the world” together.

A Quiet Tribute From the Youngest Williams Sibling

Unlike his older brother and sister, Cody Williams has largely stayed out of the spotlight. However, he found a deeply personal way to honor his father.

According to Hello!, Cody married Maria Flores on July 21, 2019, the day Robin Williams would have turned 68. The ceremony took place at his childhood home and included several heartfelt tributes to lost loved ones.

Guests held yellow roses during a recorded performance of “Never Enough,” while the couple also lit a three-wick candle to symbolize enduring love and remembrance.

Although each sibling has chosen a different path, they all continue to celebrate Robin Williams in meaningful ways. Through advocacy, creativity, quiet tributes and heartfelt memories, Zak, Zelda and Cody are ensuring that their father’s remarkable legacy continues to inspire people around the world.