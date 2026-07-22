Selena Gomez Thanks Fans for Making Her the ‘Happiest Girlie in the World’ in Sweet Birthday Message

Selena Gomez is feeling the love on her birthday. The singer, actress, and entrepreneur celebrated her 34th birthday by sharing a heartfelt Instagram post thanking those who have supported her over the years. Gomez shared a couple of photos of her blowing out her birthday candles, reflecting on how much her fans mean to her and crediting them with making this birthday one she will never forget.

A Sweet Birthday Message

The former Disney star shared the heartfelt message in an Instagram post. In the message, she thanks her fans for the support, kindness, and birthday wishes. She said, “Every single day I get to create because of all of you. Thank you for always making me the happiest girlie in the world 🌎 ♥️.”

She went on to talk about being grateful for her fans, as well as the Rare Impact Fund.

Gomez wrote, “Little me would never believe I’d get to celebrate my birthday alongside 6 years of the Rare Impact Fund. My heart is so full today. Watching this community come together to support youth mental health has been the greatest gift, so thank YOU. Thank you for believing in this work and for being part of this journey—if you’d like to learn more and are able to, you can support the Rare Impact.”

It didn’t take long after Gomez shared the birthday post on Instagram for her fans to flood the comments with well wishes and birthday love messages.

Maybe her biggest fan, her husband Benny Blanco, wrote in a series of comments, “wait … i took this pic,” and “hey i’m looking at u in life right now baby,” and finally, “i love you.”

The love continued from fans, as this person wrote, “happy birthday, sel! you deserve the whole world of happiness. thank you for being you 🩵,” and another added, “A very happy birthday to the prettiest person in the world, inside and out. ❤️❤️”

A lot of fans simply wrote “Happy Birthday” to Selena, but this fan wrote, “thank u for existing ❤️,” and this one added, “You deserve all the happiness in this world ✨🫶🏻 happiest birthday to our idol 🎂✨💋🎁.”

A Busy Year for Selena

This birthday celebration comes during another busy year for Gomez. In addition to balancing her music career, Gomez has remained in the spotlight thanks to her acting work and business ventures.

Not only has she been working on the newest season of “Only Murders in the Building,” but she has also been expanding her successful Rare Beauty brand.

She often shares sweet moments online with her music producer husband. He even made headlines recently for his unusual transatlantic journey to be with Selena for her birthday celebration.

Despite her busy schedule, Gomez has made it clear that the people who support her remain at the center of her celebration. Her birthday message was less about presents and parties, but focused more on appreciation.

We are wishing Gomez a happy birthday and hoping for another year of milestones.