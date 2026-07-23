Stars Rally Around Beloved ‘American Idol’ Alum, Expecting Her 1st Baby at 37

Fifteen years after Pia Toscano’s season 10 elimination from “American Idol” became one of the most shocking voting results in the show’s history, the power singer is stepping into a new chapter of her life, following years of touring the world performing with music greats like legendary producer David Foster and singer Andrea Bocelli.

On July 23, 2026, Toscano and her husband of two years, Carmen Educate, announced they’re expecting their first child together, a baby girl. The news has thrilled the couple’s famous friends and fans.

Toscano, 37, posted photos on social media of her and Educate holding sonogram images of their little one and wrote, “Carmen & I are overjoyed to finally share that we’re expecting our precious baby girl this December. Our hearts are so full of gratitude for this answered prayer, and we can’t wait to welcome her into our family. 🙏💕”

Pia Toscano Says Learning She Was Expecting Was One of the ‘Most Emotional Moments of My Life’

In an interview with People to announce her happy news, Toscano said that “becoming a mom is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time.” She also said that learning she was expecting was “truly one of the most emotional moments of my life.”

“At first, it didn’t feel real,” Toscano said, “but with every milestone, it has started to sink in more and more.”

Toscano also told People that the date they found out felt spiritually significant, explaining, “We found out we were pregnant on April 13th, which made the moment even more special because 13 has always been my angel number connected to my Grandpa Jay. It felt like such a meaningful sign and made an already emotional moment feel even more personal.”

When Toscano married Educate in 2024, she became stepmom to his five kids from a previous relationship. She told People that she’s learned a great deal about parenting, patience, and love from them.

Due in December, she told the outlet, “I know life is about to change in the best possible way, and while I’m sure there will be challenges, I’m so excited to embrace this next chapter, continue growing as a mom, and finally meet our little girl. I’m also looking forward to this new season of life inspiring new creativity, new music, and new ways to share our story.”

Fans & Friends Flood Pia Toscano with Notes of Congratulations

Getty Pia Toscano, David Foster, and Katherine McPhee Foster in 2022.

Toscano’s famous friends flooded her social media post with sweet notes, including country star and fellow “Idol” alum Lauren Alaina, who was runner-up to Scotty McCreery during season 10 — the same season Toscano was part of.

Alaina, who welcomed her first child in 2025, wrote in the comment section, “I wish I could like this ten thousand times.”

Toscano’s good friend Katherine McPhee Foster, who was runner-up in season five and is now married to David Foster, wrote, “✝️🙏🏼 ❤️ congrats my love!”

“Happy’s Place” star and Hallmark actress Melissa Peterman chimed in, “Yes!!!!!! I am so happy for you both!!! Congratulations!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Michael Orland, who served as music director on “American Idol” for 16 seasons, commented, “What!!!!!! I’m beside myself….. there are two of me….. I couldn’t be happier. Xoxo 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌👏👏👏👏👏❤️”

Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love on her announcement, Toscano wrote in the comment section, “Thank you all so much for the love and support ❤️ It means the world to us!!! We can’t wait to meet this little Petunia baby 🎀”